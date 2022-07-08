Sportsfield, home to legends, to be demolished and redeveloped
Mumbai: Sportsfield on Worli sea face is an address that has instant recall for most sports fans in India. The 9-storey building is where some of India’s biggest sporting legends live, or have lived--Polly Umrigar, Ajit Wadekar, Eknath Solkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar and Ravi Shastri to name a few.
The building, land for which was sanctioned by Maharashtra government after India’s first Cricket World Cup win in 1983 and which was completed in 1987, is to be demolished and then redeveloped.
A tender inviting offers from reputed developers for the building’s redevelopment has already been floated. “The existing society member are Indian Sports legend making it a prestigious project not only by location but (also) by stature,” reads the notice. The building, with an unrestricted sea view, has 18 residential flats, one commercial property occupied by a bank, and it stands on a 1716.85 square meter plot.
“The building is around 35 years old, and now faced with several problems including that of leakage and inadequate parking,” said Dilip Vengsarkar who lives on the 5th floor. “We are now looking to redevelop the building and have floated the tender for developers to apply.”
Vengasarkar added that the redevelopment will not only give Sportsfield residents bigger flats but also ample parking space since most flat owners now have two or more vehicles. The developer too will get extra Floor Space Index which will them to open up sale to outsiders as well.
Architect Mukund Godbole, of Godbole Mukadam and Associates the architectural firm which issued the tender, said, “There are many Development Control Rules under which redevelopment can be carried out therefore at this point it will be premature to say how much the FSI will be—that’s something only the redeveloper, once finalised, can share.” August 6, 2022 is the deadline for developers to make their offer to the Sportsfield management committee, he added.
-
Tripura CM Manik Saha takes oath as MLA
Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, who won the by-polls from Town Bardowali constituency, was on Friday sworn in as MLA at the assembly premises. Assembly speaker Ratan Chakraborty administered Dr Saha oath of office at the assembly lobby. Dr Saha won Bardowali constituency with a margin of 6,104 votes in the by-polls, results of which were declared on June 26. Saha recently resigned from the post of Rajya Sabha parliamentarian.
-
Bengaluru police raid fake call centre; 6 held
Bengaluru's Whitefield police have detained as many as six persons hailing from Gujarat after raiding a fake call centre on Friday. Police have seized items worth Rs 2 crores, including 127 desktops, four laptops, 150 headphones, 10 internal hard disks, six iPhones, three luxury cars, two school vans, one tempo traveller and Rs 18 lakhs cash. The fraudsters then used money transfer apps to transfer money from their accounts.
-
Nokia partners with IISc to set up networked robotics center of excellence
Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia has partnered with Indian Institute of Science to set-up Nokia Center of Excellence in networked robotics at IISc Bengaluru. The Center of Excellence (CoE) will promote inter-disciplinary research involving robotics and advanced communication technologies in 5G and Artificial Intelligence, a joint statement said on Friday. It will also develop use cases across industrial automation, agriculture and disaster management.
-
Bengaluru Crime Branch nabs 3 for selling drugs; items worth ₹83 lakh seized
Bengaluru Police's Central Crime Branch on Thursday arrested three people in two separate cases over charges of peddling drugs in the city. Police recovered drugs and items worth Rs 83 lakh. The CCB arrested two people from the Sanjay Nagar Police Station limits. According to Raman Gupta, joint commissioner of police (crime), officials seized 12 grams of MDMA crystals, 27 grams of brown sugar and two mobile phones. The haul was worth Rs 3 lakh.
-
80-year-old woman murdered in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh
New Delhi: An 80-year-old woman was murdered by unknown assailants at her house in Shalimar Bagh in northwest Delhi, police said on Friday. They added that the information about the murder came through a call that was made to the police control room around 11 am on Friday and it transferred it to the Shalimar Bagh police station. Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that the murder took place in BS block.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics