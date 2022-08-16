‘If someone challenges you, cut them into pieces’: Shiv Sena’s Prakash Surve

A month after leaving the Uddhav Thackeray camp, rebel Shiv Sena legislator Prakash Surve has asked his supporters to physically assault Shiv Sainiks.

Surve, who is a two-term legislator from Magathane in the western suburbs, is among those who shifted loyalties to the Eknath Shinde-led camp when he launched his rebellion in June.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We must not rest till we show them their place. Do not take anyone’s dadagiri (bullying) lying down. If someone challenges you, challenge them back, cut them into pieces. Prakash Surve is sitting here. Cut them into pieces. If you cannot sever their hand, break their legs. I will get you a table bail the next day. Do not worry. We will not attack anyone, but if someone does so, we will disembowel them,” Surve can be heard saying in the video.

Also Read:Shiv Sena’s outgoing corporator jumps ship, others may desert Thackeray camp

The Shiv Sena has approached the Mumbai police seeking action against Surve.

Former Sena corporator Udesh Patekar, who approached the Dahisar police station, said this had led to people losing their faith over the law-and-order situation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Surve could not be contacted for a response.