Shiv Sena’s outgoing corporator jumps ship, more to desert Thackeray camp
After most of the Shiv Sena corporators in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Navi Mumbai joined chief minister Eknath Shinde-led faction, the outgoing corporators in Mumbai could follow suit.
On Tuesday, Sheetal Mhatre, the former Sena corporator from Dahisar, walked into the Shinde camp with her supporters. She met the CM along with local MLA Prakash Surve and extended her support to him. Sena corporators Samadhan Sarvankar and Yashwant Jadhav are already with Shinde.
“I have decided to support Shinde since he is taking forward the ideals of Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray and late Sena leader Anand Dighe,” Mhatre said.
In the run-up to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, some more Sena corporators are likely to switch sides.
Of the 14 Sena MLAs in Mumbai, five are with the Shinde faction. They are Sada Saravankar, Mangesh Kudalkar, Dilip Lande, Yamini Jadhav, and Prakash Surve. Several corporators from the areas represented by these five MLAs could jump ship in the coming days.
Eight MLAs, including Aaditya Thackeray, are with the Uddhav Thackeray camp while one MLA Ramesh Latke died earlier this year. Sena had won 84 seats in the Mumbai civic polls held in 2017.
However, the outgoing corporators who have remained loyal to Thackeray criticised Mhatre and others for joining the Shinde faction.
Rajul Patel, a five-term corporator for more than 25 years from Andheri (west), said, “Majority of corporators from Mumbai stands with Thackeray, come what may. Those who are abandoning the party are doing it for their own ambitions like money and fame. They are not true Shiv Sainiks.”
Anil Kokil, Sena corporator from Lalbaug, who has been associated with the party since 1979, said that in the next civic elections, the Thackeray camp would have the maximum number of seats.
“There is no point in switching sides because all the corporators from Mumbai stand with Thackeray and we are all followers of Bal Thackeray’s ideology. Voters in my constituency have affirmed their support. I have been with the party for more than four decades now and I understand the pulse of every voter.”
-
HC asks Centre, state to urgently resolve water woes in Aurangabad
Mumbai: Expressing concerns and shock over the lack of potable water for Aurangabad city, the Bombay high court has directed the concerned state and central government authorities to expedite permissions for projects which will provide regular drinking water to the city. The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Ravindra Ghuge while hearing public interest litigation was informed that the projects intended to improve the situation were stuck due to administrative hassles.
-
Drugs case: Producer seeks discharge, says SIT needs to re-investigate
Mumbai: In hPrasad'splea seeking discharge from the drugs cases registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau, film producer Kshitij Prasad called for re-investigation by a special investigation team into the entire drugs case, in which actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested along with 33 others. Before he could come out on bail, he was rearrested by the same agency in another drug case on November 5, 2020.
-
CSMT-bound AC local’s door malfunction at Dadar, CR initiates probe
The Central Railway has initiated an inquiry after the doors of an Air-Conditioned local train on did not open at Dadar railway station, causing an inconvenience to passengers. Doors of 6.23 am Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-bound Kalyan AC local on Tuesday morning did not open at Dadar railway station, forcing passengers who wanted to de-board at Dadar railway station to exit the train at Byculla railway station.
-
CNG, PNG prices hiked for the fourth time this year
Prices of Compressed Natural Gas and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) prices were hiked by ₹4 and ₹3, respectively. CNG will now be available in Mumbai at ₹80/Kg whereas PNG will be available at ₹48.50/Standard Cubic Meter. This is the fourth hike in the prices of natural gas in 2022. Earlier CNG was priced at ₹76/Kg while PNG was available at ₹45.50/SCM. In the last hike, prices of CNG were increased by ₹4.
-
AKTU to update its BTech course as per NEP-2020
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University was in the process of updating its BTech curriculum as per the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020). Vice-chancellor Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra said there would be BTech Honours, BTech minor, BTech regular and BTech that allows students to exit after completion of three years. In the regular 4-year BTech course, students will get one-year industry experience after the completion of three years. The course should focus on the all-round development of the students.
