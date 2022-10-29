'If they don't want to...': Sherlyn Chopra on Mumbai cops in Sajid Khan row

Bollywood actor and model Sherlyn Chopra - who earlier this month filed a police complaint against director Sajid Khan - has demanded a fair probe into her allegations, and told news agency ANI officials at a police station in Mumbai's Juhu did not record her statement.

"I've been told the police officer to whom my case has been assigned isn't present. I requested them to give me a lady officer so I can give my statement," she was quoted by ANI.

The actor also demanded police 'say it clearly' if they did not want to record her statement.

Chopra filed her complaint on October 19 and said she wanted Sajid Khan behind bars as 'no one is above the law'. She has accused him of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation in relation to an incident in 2005. "(I) didn't have courage earlier to file a complaint against a big name like him, after #MeToo women stepped forward," she told ANI then.

Sherlyn Chopra isn't the only woman to have accused Khan of sexual harassment; nine other female actors - who have worked with him on various projects - have made similar allegations, including Saloni Chopra, Aahana Kumra and Mandana Karimi, ANI reported.

Asked why she had delayed going public with her charges, Chopra said she told close friends but not her family 'because I thought... what would they think about me'.

Khan is presently participating in the Salman Khan-hosted TV reality show Bigg Boss 16.

His participation was questioned by Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal, who demanded he be dropped from the hugely popular show.

"Allegations against Sajid Khan are extremely serious... should be investigated at the earliest. Under no circumstances (should) such alleged sexual offenders should be promoted on national television and OTT platforms," she wrote to union I&B minister Anurag Thakur.

Several other celebrities, including singer Sona Mohapatra and actor Ali Fazal, have also objected to Khan's involvement in Bigg Boss and have demanded he be removed.

(With agency inputs)