IIT Bombay’s 1999 alumni pledge 21.2 cr for Legacy Project

Mumbai: The 1999 batch of IIT Bombay (IITB) pledged ₹21.2 crore towards the institute’s Legacy Project during its annual Alumni Day celebrations held on campus on Sunday. Alumni Day at IIT-B showed the enduring bond between the institute and its former students’ commitment to its future.

The Legacy Project is a tradition for alumni celebrating their Silver Jubilee anniversary to contribute to initiatives that enhance the institute’s academic projects and research landscape. In a statement, IITB said the funds pledged by the class of 1999 would bolster key academic projects and advance its ambitious 2030 vision of being ranked among the world’s top 50 universities.

During the event held at Victor Menezes Convention Center, a condolence offering was made for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, marking a solemn moment in the celebrations.

The Alumni Day also saw the distribution of annual awards recognizing the outstanding contributions of IITB alumni. This year’s Distinguished Service Award, to honour individuals who have made enduring contributions to the institute’s advancement, was given to Rajindra Harcharan Singh (B.Tech., 1988, Mechanical Engineering), Sandeep Asthana (B.Tech., 1990, Chemical Engineering), and Sudhir Jayram Nikam (B.Tech., 1993, Chemical Engineering).

The Chapter Service Awards, established during IITB’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations, were also presented to alumni who have consistently supported their regional chapters and the institute.

The day marked the launch of the fourth annual edition of the fundraising campaign GO-IIT Bombay 2024-25, which engages with the alumni community for its development initiatives.

An overview of an alumni-led initiative Project Evergreen, addressing student housing needs, was presented by alumna Zenobia Driver.

“Alumni are a big asset for IIT Bombay. They bring resources, expertise, and industry connections, enabling the establishment of Centers of Excellence, Chair Professorships, and enhanced infrastructure, while significantly contributing to student development,” Professor Shireesh Kedare, Director, IITB said.