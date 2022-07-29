IIT Bombay students threaten hunger strike from Aug 6 over proposed fee hike

Students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) have decided to go on an indefinite hunger strike starting August 6, unless their demands of a roll back on the proposed fee hike is met.

Postgraduate students of the premier institute are reportedly up in arms against the administration’s decision to hike fees by nearly 35%, which students have called arbitrary.

“We demand an immediate revocation of the recent fee hike. We also demand revocation of resolution passed by the Board for governors that recommends a 5% annual fee hike, based on which this particular fee hike was implemented,” a statement released by protesting students late on Thursday night said.

Students have also demanded for inclusion of student representatives in the fee hike committee.

This agitation started in early July, when the IIT-B administration first proposed a fee hike of nearly 35% for all their postgraduate programs.

The authorities highlighted how the hike was approved by the Board of Governors nearly three years back, but its implementation was halted due to the pandemic.

Students, however, have called the hike unfair.

In an open house discussion held earlier this week between the college administration and students, the former stated that roll back of fees is not possible. This prompted students to intensify their protests.

“In some courses, the hike is as high as 40-45%. In a year, when the financial status of several families is just recovering from the effects of pandemic, this hike is unjust. Several research scholars are taking care of their family as well as paying fees from their stipend, the amount for which has not increased for some time now,” a protesting student said.

