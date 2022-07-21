IIT-B students demand ‘open house’ over fee row
Mumbai: Protesting post-graduate students from IIT-Bombay have demanded an ‘open house’ with the college administration to discuss their concerns over a recent fee hike, announced earlier this week. In a second demonstration held outside the main administrative building on campus, students also demanded that the institute’s online fee portal for students, which was opened on Tuesday, be closed until their concerns are resolved.
In a statement issued Thursday, students who organised under the banner of ‘Students Against IIT Fee Hike’ wrote, “The administration has opened up the web portal for fee payment by on-roll students on July 19. This was done on the very same day, when the administration had assured the students that it would arrange for an open-house meeting to address their concerns... (We) formally condemn the contradictory approach shown by the administration towards this issue, and appeal to the administration to be sympathetic towards the concerns of the students.”
The statement also advised on-roll students, who have already taken admission at IIT-B for various courses, to defer payment of fees until their demands are acknowledged by the administration. For incoming students, the hike will prove to be more severe. New PhD students will have to pay a fee of ₹5,000, up from ₹2,500 earlier, while incoming master’s students will have to pay ₹25,000, up from ₹2,500 earlier.
“Across various components, for both Master’s and PhD courses, the average increment comes to 45%. That’s a huge jump for many of the senior students, especially PhD candidates, who have financial obligations outside of their education. Many PhD researchers also have families to support. Besides, not one student has been directly intimated about the fee hike via email. Only a circular was quietly uploaded on the website. This is not correct,” said Pranav, a student who only gave his first name.
A spokesperson for IIT-B said that it was “a routine fee hike” and declined to comment in detail.
-
U.P. logs 435 new Covid cases, 403 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 435 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from among 84,128 samples tested. One death was reported from Prayagraj. “In the past 24 hours, 403 patients recovered while 20,71,854 patients have defeated the infection till now. The recovery rate in the state is 98. 75%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. The state has reported 20,98,026 cases and 23,556 deaths till now.
-
25-year-old truck driver electrocuted in Greater Noida
Noida: A truck driver was killed after the heavy vehicle allegedly came in contact with a live wire of an electricity pole in Greater Noida on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in Badalpur area outside a private carrier company where Singh worked as a driver. Ravindra Kumar, in charge of Badalpur police station added that officials from his company rushed Singh to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.
-
IMD forecasts rain relief across U.P. for Friday too
The India Meteorological Department has forecast one or two spells of rain/thundershowers on Friday even as the state capital experienced 52.4 mm of rainfall on Thursday. Orai experienced the maximum rainfall in the state measuring 43 mm, Ghazipur 30.2, Kanpur city 29.4, Gorakhpur 23.6, Hamirpur 18 and Fatehpur 13 mm. At 100%, humidity made life difficult, though due to overcast conditions, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were 33 and 24.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.
-
Ghaziabad schools, colleges to shut from July 22-26 in wake of Kanwar Yatra
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration on Thursday issued directions for the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, degree colleges and engineering and management institutes from July 22 to 26 in the wake of the annual Kanwar Yatra. Officials said they expect around three million Kanwariyas to pass through Ghaziabad district to their respective hometowns in Uttar Pradesh and other neighbouring states.
-
State removes restrictions for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
The Maharashtra government has decided not to impose any restrictions on the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations starting August 31. It has also removed the height restrictions on idols and allowed processions. The decisions were taken at a meeting called by chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to review the preparations for the festival, at Sahyadri guest house, Malabar Hill, on Thursday.
