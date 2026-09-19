‘He was a fighter’: Parents of IIT-Bombay student who was found dead after ChatGPT row

The parents of an IIT-Bombay student who allegedly died by suicide on Friday joined a protest at the institute’s main gate on Saturday morning, demanding an explanation for his death.

IIT Bombay students stage protest at main gate. (Screengrab/ANI)

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This came as IIT-Bombay students staged overnight protests despite an interaction with the institute director at the Convocation Hall. The students said they were not satisfied with the discussion and continued their protest.

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More than 100 students again gathered at the main gate on Saturday morning, demanding justice and answers from the institute's administration. Student organisations also appealed to students to join the protest.

The parents, who joined the protest in the morning, said their son was their only child and demanded that the institute explain what led to his death.

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{{^usCountry}} "We need justification for our son's death. He was our only child. He was not someone who would give up. He was a fighter and came from a very poor background. Until we get an explanation for his death, we will not leave the main gate. We are ready to face any action from the authorities and will fight for justice for our son," one of the student's parents said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We need justification for our son's death. He was our only child. He was not someone who would give up. He was a fighter and came from a very poor background. Until we get an explanation for his death, we will not leave the main gate. We are ready to face any action from the authorities and will fight for justice for our son," one of the student's parents said. {{/usCountry}}

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The parents also alleged discrimination on campus could have been one of the reasons behind their son's death. Students have started a social media campaign demanding justice and raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

During the late-night interaction with students at the Convocation Hall, the IIT-Bombay director said the institute would increase its focus on students' mental health. The director said the institute already has psychologists available on campus and is taking several measures to support students.

According to the institute, eight psychologists are currently working as consultants on campus.

The protest continued at the main gate on Saturday morning as students sought further communication and answers from the institute administration.