Heavy rain forecast for Mumbai today, tomorrow; local train services normal

IMD already issued a red alert for Mumbai and other districts in the Konkan region after rain-related incidents such as landslides and house collapses caused 31 fatalities and six injuries in the city.
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Mumbai and many other parts of Maharashtra continue to receive incessant rains that have led to house collapses, waterlogging, landslides and electrocutions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and its suburbs with the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. These weather conditions will remain for Tuesday as well as Wednesday, IMD's update showed. The weather bureau already issued a red alert for Mumbai and other districts in the Konkan region.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway said that local train services are running normally on the Main Line, Harbour Line, Transharbour Line and the Fourth Corridor. No long-distance trains have been rescheduled as well.

Mumbai and many other parts of Maharashtra, including Thane, Palghar districts, continue to receive incessant rains that have led to house collapses, waterlogging, landslides and electrocutions in several areas.

In Mumbai, as many as 31 people died and six were injured due to rain-triggered landslides on Sunday. Ten fatalities and one injury were reported in a landslide that happened in Vikhroli, while 19 deaths and five injuries occurred due to a landslide in Chembur.

Apart from this, a four-year-old boy was reportedly drowned in Thane after he was swept into a swollen drain. Five members of a family, including three minors, also lost their lives in Thane’s Kalwa area on Monday as a boulder crashed into a slum colony, PTI reported.

The intensity of rainfall although decreased for a brief period of time on Monday, it eventually picked up as the day unfolded. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that no new fatalities have been reported.

mumbai mumbai rain imd

