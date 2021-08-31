IMD predicts moderate rain in Mumbai, suburbs in next 24 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday Mumbai and its suburbs will continue to see rain during the next 24 hours due to a low-pressure area over western parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha, leading to moderate rain at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

"Moderate rainfall measuring 3 cm reported over Mumbai (Santacruz) during 0230-0530 hours IST of today. As the low pressure area now lies over western parts of Vidarbha, rainfall activity over Mumbai and its suburbs would continue during next 24 hours leading to moderate rain at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall (<15cm) at isolated places," the IMD said in its Twitter handle.

The weather department further said that the rainfall activity is likely to decrease to light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall over Mumbai and its suburbs during subsequent 24 hours i.e. on September 1 and decrease further to only light to moderate rain over the region on September 2.

As Mumbai witnessed light showers on Monday with moderate rainfall at isolated places, officials at the weather forecasting department sounded a yellow alert in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday. The city is very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places for the next couple of days, the IMD stated.

The Met department also issued an orange alert in Thane for Tuesday. In neighbouring Palghar too, a yellow alert has been sounded for Tuesday and an orange alert has been issued for Wednesday.

Data from the IMD's monitoring station at Santacruz has revealed that Mumbai’s rainfall deficit for August stood at 46 per cent on Monday. Till 8.30am on Monday, Mumbai had recorded 288.8mm of rain as against the monthly normal of 531.3mm.