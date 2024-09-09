Bandra’s Mount Mary Fair: 30 stalls empty, high rents deter vendors

MUMBAI: The Mount Mary Fair, a cherished event in Mumbai’s Bandra West neighbourhood for 300 years, has long been known for its vibrant stalls, religious devotion and a strong sense of tradition. However, this year saw a stark and unusual sight—many empty stalls near the steps of the iconic Mount Mary Basilica. In a first, 30 stalls empty at Bandra’s Mount Mary Fair

Long-time fairgoers and stall owners believe the fair is losing its charm, as rising costs and new methods of stall allocation have discouraged some traditional vendors from participating. The main issue driving this change seems to be the exorbitant stall rates imposed by the Archdiocese of Mumbai. Stalls that were once available for reasonable rates are now being auctioned off through a lottery system and online bidding process, leaving many long-standing participants unable or unwilling to afford the new prices.

Rupesh Gomes, a veteran vendor who has run a sweets stall in the fair since 1947, chose not to participate this year, citing exorbitant costs. “We used to pay around ₹15,000 for eight days but now the cost has ballooned to ₹65,000, which is ridiculous for a temporary stall,” he explained. Expressing concern about the growing number of vacant stalls, Gomes said that at least 30 out of 150 stalls were empty this year. The current rate of ₹550 per square foot, plus GST, has discouraged many long-time participants like him.

Edna Abreo too chose to stay away in protest. Her family has operated a stall at the Mount Mary Fair for 80 years, selling religious items and later switching to snacks. “Last year, I was pushed to a less favourable spot due to the lottery system, which has stripped us of the right to retain our traditional locations,” she said. Abreo noted that the price per square foot which was ₹150 from 2015 till 2022, skyrocketed to ₹350 in 2023 and ₹550 this year. “Why should we pay GST when we’re only using the spot temporarily?” she asked, echoing the frustration of many other vendors.

Devotees and long-time stall owners fear that the fair’s unique cultural identity is being eroded. Traditional Goan sweets stalls, which once sold beloved treats like bibinca, dodol and kadiyo badiyo were conspicuous by their absence this year. According to Gomes, the few sweets stalls that did appear were sublet by non-Goan vendors and replaced with clothing and garment stalls, further diluting the fair’s heritage.

Michael Fernandes, another long-time participant, has been setting up stalls near the Mount Mary steps for 80 years. Like many others, he lamented the loss of the fair’s original spirit. “I’ve never seen so many empty stalls in all my years. Last year, I incurred a loss of ₹40,000 after paying ₹3,500 per square foot,” he revealed, highlighting the financial burden many stall owners now face.

One of the major criticisms of the new stall allocation system is that it allows outsiders to bid for stalls, which are then sublet to others. This practice, according to vendors like Gomes and Abreo, pushed out traditional participants who have been part of the fair for generations. “We are the ones with the expertise, we know the placement, and our customers come to us because of the trust we’ve built over the years,” said Gomes.

The Mount Mary Fair is not just a commercial event but a deeply rooted cultural and religious tradition. As stall owners like Abreo noted, “Even Mother Mary is in tears, as the fair’s rich history and sense of community seem to be slipping away.”

Fr Nigel Barrett, spokesperson Archdiocese of Mumbai remained unavailable for comment.