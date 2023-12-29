In a first, NMMC builds aspirational toilets using recycled waste

NAVI MUMBAI Aspirational Toilets with waste reused at Koperkhairne in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, December 29, 2023. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

In an innovative initiative, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has used the concept of recycling waste for permanent use, and built two aspirational toilets in the city. The use of bottles, keyboards and other such items for construction and beautification has made them the first such toilets in the State. It has plans for additional toilets that will be made of completely re-used articles.

Navi Numbai has repeatedly been ranked as one of the cleanest cities in the country. NMMC has been stressing on cleanliness and beautification by implementing new ideas.

The civic body has undertaken such an initiative for the aspirational toilets based on central government directions, it has constructed in sector 14 and 19 of Kopar Khairane, The toilets were commissioned by municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar this week.

Speaking on the concept, Narvekar said, “Recycling of garbage is an important aspect of solid waste management. These toilets are a perfect example of implementation of the 3 ₹concept of reduce, reuse and recycle.”

Giving details of the reuse of waste in the sector 14 toilet, he said, “Plastic sheets of 426 sqm area, made through recycling process, were used. 5.30 metric tonnes of single use plastic was used for the purpose.”

He added, “Significantly, over 11,700 plastic bottles were used for the beautification of the toilet. What needs to be pointed out is that for the making of various signages in the toilet over 35,200 bottle caps were artistically used.”

According to the commissioner, “85 keyboards of computers were used for the beautification of the toilets. The truck model in front of the toilet has been made with 284 kg of iron scrap articles. The picturesque fountain there will use treated sewage water.”

Speaking on the toilet facility, city engineer Sanjay Desai said, “In the 75 sqm area of the toilet, there are 4 toilets for men and one bathroom apart from three urinals. For women there are three toilets and one bathroom. There is also a baby toilet facility. The women toilets have a baby care facility, sanitary pad vending machine, incinerator, hand dryer and other such facilities. There is a separate toilet facility for persons with disabilities or the Divyang.”

He added, “A similar toilet has been constructed in sector 19 of Kopar Khairane near Dharan pond, as well. We will be constructing more such toilets in Ghansoli, Airoli, Vashi and other nodes.”

Stating that NMMC will further stress on recycled waste, Desai said, “For the aspirational toilet in Vashi, we are going all out to ensure maximum recycling and reuse. We will be getting cycle rims for decoration, old tin chairs for the seats, wash basins from the railway, old electric fittings etc.”

Concluded Desai, “NMMC is giving a new direction to the reuse of waste in the city and we plan to come up with many more such ideas.”

Box

Aspirational toilets

The union government launched the aspirational toilets scheme in September 2022 under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 for open defecation free cities. It has asked states to ensure that 25% of all new public toilet seats in urban areas are aspirational toilets.It envisages several luxurious features like bath cubicles, touchless flushing, breast-feeding rooms, and automatic sanitary napkin incinerators with the toilets marked as “aspirational toilets” on Google Maps.