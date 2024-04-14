NAGPUR: Kicking off the party’s election campaign in Maharashtra on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlighted several key promises the party has made in its manifesto. He promised crop-loan waiver, guaranteed fair price for agricultural produce, filling up 30 lakh vacant government jobs, and ensuring educated youth got one year of apprenticeship in government or private sector with ₹one lakh annual stipend if the party were voted to power. In Bhandara, Rahul highlights Congress’ manifesto promises

He said if the INDIA bloc is elected to power, their government will immediately conduct a caste census throughout the country. Additionally, women from poor sections of the society will receive ₹8,500 a month under the Mahalakshmi Yojana.

Addressing a huge crowd at Sakoli in Bhandara district, the Congress leader also assured that the honorarium of women working at anganwadis will be doubled. Sakoli is part of the Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha constituency where the Congress has fielded Dr Prashant Padole.

Lashing out at the Modi government that he claimed works only for some handful industrialists, he said that if the Congress-led alliance comes to power, they would focus on running the government for farmers, poor, dalits, tribals and the unemployed. He emphasized the importance of participation from all sections of society.

Targeting the prime minister, Gandhi said, “PM Modi claims to belong to the Other Backward Classes. He should disclose what he has done for OBCs in the past 10 years.” He also stressed the significance of conducting a caste census for the country’s future for the sake of “bhagidari” of all sections of society. He stressed that the community was not adequately represented in any field.

“Only 22 individuals possess wealth equal to that of 50% of the nation’s population. Yet, Modi consistently focuses on religious rhetoric, attempting to sow discord among different castes and communities,” alleged Gandhi. He further asserted that the stocks of companies owned by Gautam Adani surged during the Modi administration, highlighting Adani’s extensive interests ranging from airports to ports, roads, bridges, coal mines, and power plants. He criticised the NDA government, citing the inequity in GST payments between low and high earners. It seems that the government is working for a few industrialists, while common people are getting nothing.

The Congress leader criticized the government’s Agnipath programme, stating that the Army does not support the Agniveer scheme and assured that the Congress would abolish it upon assuming power.

During his 25-minute speech, Gandhi highlighted pressing issues facing the country including unemployment and inflation, which he claimed were often overlooked by the media. He stated, “During interactions with the common people in my yatras from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, I flagged unemployment and inflation as the challenges faced by them. However, these issues are not given due attention by the media, who instead focus on non-issues like activities of Bollywood stars and cricketers.” Gandhi criticized the disparity in the GST system, where individuals earning just thousands and those making crores pay the same tax and accused PM Modi of focusing on religious matters instead of addressing pressing issues such as unemployment and inflation.

Mocking Prime Minister Modi, the Congress leader remarked on his response during the Covid-19 pandemic, stating, “While people were in need of medical assistance, Modi was encouraging them to clap and flash mobile phone torches.” He criticized Modi for engaging in various public rituals and appearances and squarely blamed the media for giving issues of public interest a miss.

Gandhi also expressed strong disapproval over the exclusion of President Droupadi Murmu from the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram idol at Ayodhya temple, alleging that her absence was due to her tribal credentials which reflect the saffron party’s mentality.