In search of a life-saving stem-cell donor
Pune-born Singapore resident Melissa Nazareth has spent the last year trying to find a matched stem-cell donor, which is the only way to cure myeloid leukaemia (a blood cancer) she was diagnosed with last year. Her struggle is echoed by thousands of Indians diagnosed with various life-threatening blood disorders looking for a match on India’s growing, but grossly insufficient, donor database.
Before she was diagnosed, Melissa (50) spent her time working as the head of human resources at HERE technologies in Singapore and looking after her 7-year-old son and husband. Since then, “a normal day looks very different, because now I am just shuffling between the hospital, home, and trying to look for a match,” said Melissa.
Of those looking for stem-cell donors, like Melissa, 75% don’t find a full match among their blood relatives and have to look for unrelated matches. This is where Datri, India’s largest unrelated blood stem cell donor registry, comes in. Datri seeks to build awareness, clear misconceptions about donor risks, and enrol potential stem-cell donors in its registry. Becoming a part of this registry is as simple as filling out a form and doing a cheek swab.
Having lived in Singapore for almost four years now, Nazareth still says that “When it comes down to my family and friends, my home is still India.” Her parents and grandparents are from Goa, but she was schooled in Pune where she also completed her under-graduation, post-graduation and worked her first job. However, Indians diagnosed with blood-related diseases are more vulnerable than Caucasians. Gayathri Shenoy, head of patient relations at Datri, said, “The total number of Indians registered across all registries in India is less than five lakh, which is a mere drop in the ocean.”
Since the chances of finding a match for Melissa are significantly higher among those from her own country, she, among countless others, desperately needs other Indians to register with Datri.
“When a Caucasian looks for a donor, they get three to five hits. And for us, we rarely get a single one, and even to get that one is so difficult,” said Melissa.
You can register with Datri as a potential donor for Melissa, and countless others looking for a match, through this link: https://datri.org/you-may-be-melissa-nazareths-lifesaver/
To conduct registration and awareness drives, you can reach out to :Gayathri Shenoy: +91 9884879392/ gayathri.s@datri.org
BEST bus drivers go on flash strike, passengers face commuting delays
Passengers travelling by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport buses in the city faced commuting woes due to the low bus turnout on Monday as 30 drivers of wet lease buses at Wadala bus depot went on a flash strike. From the Wadala bus depot, 69 buses did not turn out. Wet lease buses are not owned by BEST, the organisation pays contractors who operate the buses, drivers and conductors. People also complained about overcrowded buses.
Shinde forms new Sena national executive, retains Uddhav Thackeray as party president
Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday anointed himself as the chief leader or 'mukhya neta' of the Shiv Sena and also announced a new national executive of the party comprising the rebels. Uddhav Thackeray, however, continues to be the Shiv Sena President in Shinde's new national executive. The Supreme Court is slated to hear a clutch of petitions filed by warring Sena factions this Wednesday.
Rival gangs fire shots at each other in Ludhiana
In yet another instance of deteriorating law and order in the city, members of the Shubham Mota Gang clashed with the Vishal Gill and Nanna gangs in Sector 32 on Sunday evening. Residents said they fired shots at each other and hurled bricks. Police have lodged an FIR and initiated investigation. Investigating officer Satbir Singh said the suspects are yet to be identified. They first started throwing bricks and stones at each other.
Bhupinder Singh, he of the soulful voice, dies at 82
Mumbai That distinct voice will continue to live on in our memories. One clearly remembers R.D. Burman's composition 'Beeti Na Bitai Raina' in the 1972 film Parichay. Lata Mangeshkar sang for Jaya Bhaduri, and after her melodious part, Bhupinder sang for Sanjeev Kumar, shown to be ailing. He had been suffering from health complications for some time. As a boy, Bhupinder learnt his early music lessons from his a trained vocalist, father Natha Singh.
Prayagraj: 533 differently-abled girl students of govt primary schools to get stipend
A stipend of Rs 2,000 each will be given to 533 differently-abled girls studying in government-run primary and upper primary schools of the district. These students will get Rs 200 per month for a maximum period of 10 months. Basic Shiksha Adhikari Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari and district coordinator, inclusive education, Shraddha Gobrele have issued instructions to all the block education officers (BEOs) in this regard, informed a senior basic education department official.
