India Post to launch 15 parcel services to boost small businesses, rural entrepreneurs

Mumbai: In a significant move to enhance its parcel services, India Post is set to launch a cost-effective delivery system from January, offering rates as low as ₹15 per parcel—less than half the ₹35 currently charged by private courier services. This initiative is expected to greatly benefit small e-commerce businesses and rural entrepreneurs across the country.

Amitabh Singh, chief postmaster general, Maharashtra circle, highlighted India Post’s renewed focus on parcel services. “We are leveraging our extensive last-mile connectivity to support small-scale businesspersons nationwide. The new-age delivery systems, including OTP-based services and advanced technological enhancements, will ensure efficiency and reliability,” he said.

The Maharashtra Postal Circle will spearhead the first phase of the rollout. Singh emphasised that the affordable delivery services will cater to a wide range of customers, from small self-help groups to large manufacturers and e-commerce giants.

GI stamp for Mahabaleshwar strawberry

On Monday, Vandita Kaul from the Ministry of Communications (Post) unveiled a unique philatelic postcard on Antarctica. This commemorative card will accompany the 44th Indian Antarctica expedition team and bear stamps from Bharati and Maitri, India’s operational research stations in Antarctica.

In another noteworthy announcement, India Post launched a permanent pictorial stamp featuring the Mahabaleshwar strawberry, celebrating its Geographical Indication (GI) status. All mail originating from Mahabaleshwar will now feature this iconic stamp, promoting the region’s rich agricultural heritage. The department also revealed plans for ‘Mahapex,’ a festival of stamps to be held at Mumbai’s World Trade Center from January 22–25, promising a grand showcase for philatelists and enthusiasts alike.

Empowering rural entrepreneurs

In a bid to boost rural livelihoods, Maharashtra Postal Circle signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM). This partnership aims to provide logistic support to rural women entrepreneurs, enabling them to market and sell their products across the state. India Post will offer services such as cash-on-delivery (CoD), free pick-ups, and access to Dak Niryat Kendras (DNK) for exporting goods. Additionally, women-led self-help groups will benefit from a one-month credit facility.

“By supporting rural women entrepreneurs, we are promoting economic empowerment and self-sufficiency in rural areas. This partnership exemplifies India Post’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth,” Singh said. With these initiatives, India Post is not only modernising its services but also reinforcing its role as a vital link in India’s socio-economic fabric.