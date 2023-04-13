Railways demand 5 FSI to fund railway projects

Mumbai: Indian Railways has asked for a Floor Space Index (FSI) of 5 on its rail premises for projects under Phase 3 of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)-3A. This was discussed by officials from the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC)—a 50:50 joint venture of Indian Railways and the Maharashtra government—with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis recently. One of the prominent works under the ₹33,690-crore MUTP-3A is the redevelopment and revamp of 19 stations on both the central and western railway lines at a cost of ₹947 crore.

The FSI of 5, which is what is permitted for commercial buildings in Mumbai, will ideally mean vertical development on railway land. “The unused FSI can then be allowed to be sold as transferable development rights (TDR) for funding the railway’s share of the project cost,” said a senior railway official.

MRVC officials made a presentation to the Maharashtra government on this recently, and sources said the corporation had requested the state government to issue a GR for enhanced FSI. The government is also likely to benefit, as it will receive funding for the project based on the sale of TDR.

Additional chief secretary (urban development-1) Bhushan Gagrani told HT that the government had received the MRVC request. “We have conveyed to them that they cannot get a projectwise FSI,” he said. “We will have to fit them into 33 (19) of DCPR to grant FSI.” Regulation 33 (19), which deals with FSI for commercial user development in Central Business Districts, permits a maximum FSI of 5 for plot areas above 3000 square metres.

The MRVC projects, apart from augmenting the existing suburban rail network, also envisage a makeover of 19 railway stations on the main and harbour lines of Central and Western Railways at a cost of ₹947 crore (see box). MRVC will improve the quality of the stations, build new FOBs and skywalks and develop green spaces among other improvements.

Railway officials explained that 5 FSI could help them develop railway stations into a hybrid of residential and commercial or just commercial buildings, depending on permissions. With such a high FSI, the scope for constructing skyscrapers next to the railway stations could go up. “The development of areas depends on the proximity of residential spaces, offices and workplaces to railway stations,” explained a transport expert. “If the walking distance to offices from railway stations is short, the demand for such properties is high.”

Most railway stations in Mumbai are over 50 years old and highly congested. MRVC officials stated that there was an urgent need for additional circulating space for passengers, as the latter had become restricted on account of augmentation of services and increase in the length of trains to 12/15 coaches. Further plans include improvement of entry/exit projects, relocation of service buildings, stalls, kiosks, provision of green spaces and improvement in general lighting.

BOX: Stations that will be revamped

Central Railway (Main and Harbour Line)

Bhandup

Mulund

Thane

Dombivli

Shahad

Neral

Kasara

GTB Nagar

Chembur

Govandi

Mankhurd

Western Railway

Mumbai Central

Khar Road

Jogeshwari

Kandivali

Mira Road

Bhayander

Vasai Road

Nallasopara

(Inputs from Yogesh Naik and Satish Nandgaonkar)