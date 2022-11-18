Inspector’s suicide forces police to look into decade-old fatal accidents in Nashik

Mumbai: A suicide note of a police inspector in Dhule led to the reopening of fatal accident cases, registered two decades ago. Inspector Pravin Kadam, who died by suicide on Tuesday, expressed regret that the case, registered at the Gangapur police station was not properly investigated.

“I am responsible for this,” wrote Kadam in the note.

The Dhule police said the deceased, inspector Pravin Kadam was a well-known flute player and was posted as assistant police inspector at Gangapur police station in Nashik district at that time.

The Dhule police have decided to call for the documents of both fatal accidents and will be checking if the inspector, who died by suicide, was under any kind of pressure while investigating the case.

Kadam, attached to the Dhule Police Training Centre, was found hanging to the ceiling in the centre. He used to stay alone in Dhule, while his family used to stay in Nashik.

“We found a suicide note from his room that stated that nobody should be blamed for his suicide and he was responsible for the step,” said the superintendent of police, Dhule, Sanjay Barkhund.

He has also mentioned that a fatal accident at Gangapur was one of the reasons for his drastic step.

The police accordingly got all details about fatal accidents and learnt that after being promoted as police sub-inspector in 2005, Kadam was posted at Gangapur police station for one-and-half years and between 2012 and 2013 he investigated two fatal accidents.

“We have called for details of both the cases though they are charge-sheeted now we want to find if there is any connection to the suicide. We will relook into the cases,” said a senior police officer. He added that they will have to find out if there was any pressure of any kind on the deceased while investigating the fatal accidents.