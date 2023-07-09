NAGPUR: For the first time since Ajit Pawar revolted against his uncle Sharad Pawar’s leadership to join hands with the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra, the two deputies - Ajit and Devendra Fadnavis shared the stage with chief minister Eknath Shinde at an event on Saturday in Gadchiroli.

It’s a ‘trishul’ of development now, says Fadnavis on Ajit Pawar’s big switch to Shinde-led govt

The same day, NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar launched a statewide tour from Nashik to shore up support amid a power struggle with his nephew.

Speaking of Ajit’s big switch to Eknath Shinde-led dispensation as deputy CM, Fadnavis said that Ajit’s joining is a “trishul” (trident) of development, which will remove poverty and backwardness from the state.

“Since last year, CM Eknath Shinde and I have been working together. But with Ajit Pawar joining the government, it has now created a ‘trishul’ of development, which will remove poverty and backwardness from the state,” Fadnavis said.

“This ‘trishul’ is like Lord Shiva’s third eye which will reduce to ashes those who work against the common man,” he added. Ajit Pawar last week took oath as deputy chief minister, while eight MLAs of his NCP were inducted as ministers into the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Shinde.

The event which was organised for ‘Shasan Aaplya Dari’ (government at your doorstep) initiative, Shinde said that his government would reach out to each and every individual to bring welfare for them. He said that the government has taken up this programme so that the common people can benefit from the schemes.

Fadnavis added it was started with a vision of taking the government schemes to the doorstep of the common people.

Around 6.70 lakh beneficiaries out of 11 lakh population from remote areas of Gadchiroli have received benefits of various government schemes in the form of tractors, cycles, godowns, and caste certificates, among other things, he said.

Shinde said that his government is trying to free the tribal district (Gadchiroli) from the Maoist menace. Praising the Narendra Modi government in the Centre, Shinde said that financial assistance is being given from the centre for the welfare schemes of the state.

“Earlier, the Maha Vikas Aghadi-led by Uddhav Thackeray did not take help from the centre for the development of the state due to ego tussles,” Shinde alleged.

He claimed that a steel plant and iron ore mining in the district provided direct and indirect employment to 4,000 locals so far and would generate 20,000 more jobs in the coming days. Many big industrial houses are investing in Gadchiroli. The government is transforming Gadchiroli without disturbing its culture, tradition and forest resources, he added. There is a focus on women’s empowerment, the CM said at the event where he along with Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar launched various projects too.

The Naxailte activities have reduced considerably in Gadchiroli and the state government is determined to make the district free of Naxalite violence, he said. The Maoists have been active in the region since 1980 and the district witnessed a spurt of violence during the period.

The induction of Pawar as deputy CM would speed up the development of Maharashtra, Shinde claimed. Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP on July 2 and joined the Shinde government along with eight MLAs, including the NCP stalwarts, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse-Patil.

Fadnavis, who is also the Guardian minister of the district, said by taking everyone along and keeping the environment in mind, the government is going to develop Gadchiroli in such a way that there will be no backwardness and unemployment anywhere. Every youth in the district, be it tribals, OBCs or underprivileged, will get employment, Fadnavis said.

He said that the state has also identified 146 acres of land for an airport in Gadchiroli and a proposal for it has been sent to the Airports Authority of India for approval. “The work of laying railway lines is also underway in Gadchiroli,” he said, adding that it will be transformed into a progressive district from an aspirational district.

Speaking at the event, Pawar said the country was progressing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The NCP leader said he and his MLAs had joined the Shinde government to support the vision of development and progress of PM Modi.