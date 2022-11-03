Janhvi Kapoor buys Bandra duplex for 65 cr

Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor has bought a duplex in Bandra, along with sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor, for ₹65 crores.

This is the actress’ third real estate deal in the last two years – she bought a triplex in Juhu in December 2020 for ₹39 crores, which she sold to actor Rajkummar Rao for ₹44 crores in March 2022. The property was a composite of three flats, each on 14th, 15th and 16th floors of a building named Arya, in JVPD Scheme.

The actress’ present acquisition comprises two apartments on the first and second floors (apartments 101 and 201) in Kubelisque Building, on Pali Hill, Union Park Road, Bandra West.

The duplex, also called a bungalow, belonged to Kintu Bajaj, a well-known entrepreneur. It has a carpet area of 6421sq ft, while its built-up area is 8669sq ft. Apart from the house comes with a private garden, swimming pool and five car parks.

Documents provided to Square Feat India by Indextap.com, reveal that the deal was signed in October 2022. The building had received its occupation certificate in 2002. The Kapoors will also have 15.20 per cent undivided rights, title and interest in the land, common areas and facilities of the building, appurtenant to the apartment.

HT reached out to Boney Kapoor’s office regarding the buy, but received no response.

Bandra has recently witnessed some big-ticket property deals. BR Chopra’s (of ‘Mahabharat’ fame) daughter-in-law Renu Chopra bought a flat, measuring 3,148 sq ft in carpet area for ₹47.89 crore, on the 11th floor of Art Veda, on Pali Hill. The deal was registered in September.

South star Prithviraj and his wife have purchased a house on the 16th floor of Parishram, on Nargis Dutt Road, Pali Hill, for ₹17.75 crores. The flat measures 2109 sq ft, and the deal was inked in October this year.