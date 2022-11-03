Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Janhvi Kapoor buys Bandra duplex for 65 cr

Janhvi Kapoor buys Bandra duplex for 65 cr

mumbai news
Published on Nov 03, 2022 10:26 PM IST

Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor has bought a duplex in Bandra, along with sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor, for ₹65 crores

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor poses for pictures during a commercial event in Mumbai on September 21, 2022. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor poses for pictures during a commercial event in Mumbai on September 21, 2022. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)
ByVarun Singh

Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor has bought a duplex in Bandra, along with sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor, for 65 crores.

This is the actress’ third real estate deal in the last two years – she bought a triplex in Juhu in December 2020 for 39 crores, which she sold to actor Rajkummar Rao for 44 crores in March 2022. The property was a composite of three flats, each on 14th, 15th and 16th floors of a building named Arya, in JVPD Scheme.

The actress’ present acquisition comprises two apartments on the first and second floors (apartments 101 and 201) in Kubelisque Building, on Pali Hill, Union Park Road, Bandra West.

The duplex, also called a bungalow, belonged to Kintu Bajaj, a well-known entrepreneur. It has a carpet area of 6421sq ft, while its built-up area is 8669sq ft. Apart from the house comes with a private garden, swimming pool and five car parks.

Documents provided to Square Feat India by Indextap.com, reveal that the deal was signed in October 2022. The building had received its occupation certificate in 2002. The Kapoors will also have 15.20 per cent undivided rights, title and interest in the land, common areas and facilities of the building, appurtenant to the apartment.

HT reached out to Boney Kapoor’s office regarding the buy, but received no response.

Bandra has recently witnessed some big-ticket property deals. BR Chopra’s (of ‘Mahabharat’ fame) daughter-in-law Renu Chopra bought a flat, measuring 3,148 sq ft in carpet area for 47.89 crore, on the 11th floor of Art Veda, on Pali Hill. The deal was registered in September.

South star Prithviraj and his wife have purchased a house on the 16th floor of Parishram, on Nargis Dutt Road, Pali Hill, for 17.75 crores. The flat measures 2109 sq ft, and the deal was inked in October this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out