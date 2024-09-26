Jarange-Patil calls off nine-day hunger strike

Mumbai: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil called off his indefinite hunger strike on the ninth day after his health deteriorated as he refused to take medical treatment until the demand of the reservation from OBC quota was not met. HT Image

On Tuesday, members from his community, especially women, requested him to call off the agitation and not put his life under threat. On Wednesday afternoon, Jarange-Patil called off his hunger strike and spoke with members gathered at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district.

“Do not hold us responsible if the ruling party candidates are defeated in the ensuing Assembly polls. We will show our strength in the Assembly polls if the reservation is not given by then. Even Maratha youth should take a lesson from it and stop running behind the mightier Maratha leaders. They should work for the betterment of the community. If the government failed to give us a reservation, we would take us by participating in the power,” he said.

Jarange-Patil will take medical treatment at a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar for the next few days.