Jayant Patil asks NCP (SP) MLAs to prepare for possible NDA alliance

MUMBAI: Senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil, a close confidant of party chief Sharad Pawar, has told the party’s MLAs that joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is the best available option before the party, HT has learnt. Mumbai, India – 08 July 2026: Member of Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra Jayant Patil arrived at Vidhan Bhavan during the Maharashtra Monsoon Assembly Session, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, 08 July 2026. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

According to party insiders, Patil recently held a meeting during which he conveyed the leadership’s message to the MLAs and sought to explain why such a move might be necessary. He also attempted to address any reservations the legislators might have and build consensus in the event of the party deciding to take that course. At least two NCP (SP) MLAs confirmed that the discussion had taken place.

The development comes amid recent speculation that the NCP (SP) was exploring the possibility of a merger with the Congress. It also follows a series of internal meetings convened by the party leadership to gauge the views of its elected representatives on the party’s future course. This internal exercise found that only a handful opposed an alliance with the BJP, largely because they viewed it as a complete ideological reversal, and the leadership had tasked Patil with persuading those leaders, said NCP insiders.

During one of the internal meetings, MLAs were informed that the party was engaged in backchannel talks with the BJP and that a decision could be taken depending on the outcome of those discussions. “We were told that the best option for the party’s survival was to join the BJP as an ally. If that materialises, we could become part of the governments in Maharashtra and at the Centre,” said an NCP (SP) MLA.

Many NCP (SP) leaders believe that remaining out of power could threaten the party’s long-term survival, given its influence over cooperative institutions. A significant section of the party’s leadership is closely linked to a network of cooperative sugar factories, dairy unions and credit societies, particularly in western Maharashtra where political influence has traditionally been intertwined with control over the cooperative sector.

Jayant Patil did not reply to calls and text messages. NCP (SP) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase dismissed HT’s question, saying that the party’s “supreme leader” Supriya Sule had categorically denied all such reports. “These rumours are being spread only to create confusion among the people and mislead the electorate of Maharashtra,” he said. “There have been no discussions on extending support to the NDA or on a merger with the Congress. Supriya Tai made the party’s position clear yesterday in Nashik and the day before in New Delhi.”

Despite the ongoing discussions, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar has kept his cards close to his chest. What he will do is anybody’s guess, as he has held alliance talks with the BJP thrice in the past: prior to the 2014 assembly polls, in 2017 and again in 2019 but stopped short of joining hands with the party each time.

The developments have not come as a surprise to the NCP (SP)’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, with both the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) said to be aware of the talks. “It is a fact that discussions are on with the BJP,” Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar had said on July 7. “We will have to see whether they choose power or the path that safeguards Maharashtra’s progressive movement. They have to decide whether they want to uphold the ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr B R Ambedkar, Shahu Maharaj and Mahatma Phule, or seek money, property, power and ministerial berths.”

Wadettiwar’s remarks came against the backdrop of an alleged meeting between Jayant Patil and BJP national secretary Vinod Tawde on July 3. Asked about the reports, NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule denied any knowledge of such talks, saying, “I have been hearing this for the last 12 years.” She also said she was unaware of any meeting between Patil and Tawde.

The reported outreach has also caused unease within the MVA. It was evident when Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday expressed displeasure over Sharad Pawar’s visit to deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s office at Vidhan Bhavan a day earlier, saying the move had “hurt” the party.

The NCP (SP) currently has 10 MLAs, eight Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha MP in party president Sharad Pawar. It is currently part of the opposition-led MVA along with the Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). Together, the alliance’s strength is only 46 MLAs, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) having 20 and the Congress with 16.