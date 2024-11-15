Maharashtra polls: Jogeshwari's dilemma; husband's legacy or track record?

MUMBAI: The battle for the Jogeshwari East seat is a sequel to the contest for the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency, in elections held earlier this year. Both candidates for the Lok Sabha seat – Ravindra Waikar (Shiv Sena) and Amol Kirtikar (Sena-UBT) – are out on the street, campaigning for the MLA candidates from this assembly constituency, representing the rival Senas. In the LS poll, Wairkar won by a whisker – 48 votes – prompting Kirtikar to challenge his victory in court. This is Take Two. Manisha Waikar, former MLA Ravindra Waikar’s wife, is the Shiv Sena candidate

Waikar, also a former MLA from Jogeshwari East, is now a foot soldier for his wife, Manisha, the Sena candidate here. On the opposite side is Kirtikar, who is showing up for Anant ‘Bala’ Nar’s campaign, a former corporator and the Sena (UBT) candidate. Balchandra Ambure, another corporator, is the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate. Incidentally, at 14, Jogeshwari East has the highest number of Independents among all 36 assembly constituencies in Mumbai.

Some constituents believe the ‘Waikar’ name will work in the Shiv Sena’s favour. “Now that Ravindra Waikar is MP, if Manisha becomes MLA, both of them will be able to work together for the betterment of the constituency,” said Sagar Sawant, a resident of Datta Tekdi, a mix of slum settlements and residential buildings, where both Manisha and Ambure have campaigned.

Manisha is not afraid to admit she is riding on her husband’s coat tails, harping on his work and legacy in her rallies. But this could turn into her Achille’s heel. Nar, popularly known as ‘Bala’, said, “The candidate will be judged on merit, and Manisha ji only has the Waikar name.” Nar and Ravindra Waikar were close associates in the undivided Shiv Sena but Nar does not mince words. “Despite Waikar’s 15 years in office, there’s still a lot to be done here. People are losing faith in him and his party.”

Redevelopment is an issue that could significantly influence the election outcome in Jogeshwari East. Around half the population here lives in slums, and the demand for rehousing is growing. Residents of dilapidated buildings too are speaking up. “Many SRA projects are stuck; still others have had their rent payments stopped,” Ambure pointed out.

The people are looking for an elected representative who will advocate for them when redevelopment challenges get overwhelming. Residents of Hari Nagar and Shivaji Nagar were forced to approach the Bombay High Court for relief, when faced with eviction notices by the BMC for road widening, all this while waiting for their SRA flats to be built.

Now, the candidates face their moment of truth. A resident, who did not want to be named, said, “Waikar has done some work in bastis, like building proper gallis and toilets. Bala was a corporator here, and he was very active. And, yet, Jogeshwari East has traditionally exercised the NOTA option on the ballot as many aren’t happy with either candidate.”

With no real backing from people’s representatives on redevelopment, some residents are altogether shying away from it. “A home in a slum is better than none at all,” said Wahid Mohammed, a resident of Prem Nagar, where Nar had campaigned a day earlier. Mohammed rattles off other pressing issues common to slums: lack of employment, poor education, rampant drug use and garbage. There may be a glimmer of hope as Manisha Waikar has focused on a clean and garbage-free Jogeshwari since she launched her election campaign.

The constituency has a large Muslims population, a votebank both camps are attempting to capture. One resident pointed out that Waikar had largely ignored Muslim areas in the constituency. “Waikar is with the Mahayuti alliance, and given their hate speeches against Muslims, the community is not inclined to vote for him.”

Asked about Nar’s pitch, they were unsure what he is offering. Some have a good word for him. “Even though he was the corporator of a different area, he helped build a graveyard here. But we haven’t got a proper chance to speak with him,” said another resident.

Another important demographic in the constituency is the adivasis of Aarey. They had supported Ravindra Waikar in the previous election but their issues are different now. They are wary of being evicted from their land and moved into buildings. But the candidates appear to have missed the point. “Both adivasis and non-adivasis in Aarey should first the civic amenities they deserve,” said Nar. His opponent, Manisha agreed. “I will work for the adivasis to have better and cleaner living conditions, and for the rehabilitation of the non Adivasis.”