Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

K Raheja Corp bought Kandivali East’s plot for 466 crore

ByAteeq Shaikh
Jan 15, 2025 07:40 AM IST

Mumbai's K Raheja Corp buys 5.75 acres in Kandivali East for ₹466 crore, continuing its expansion in the local real estate market.

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based realtor K Raheja Corp Real Estate Pvt Ltd has purchased a 5.75-acre plot in Kandivali East’s Ashok Nagar area for 466 crore, as per documents accessed via real estate data analytics platform CRE Matrix. The deal was concluded in the second half of December after paying a stamp duty of 3.17 crore to Global e-Service Pvt Ltd (erstwhile The New Vinod Silk Mills). The company did not share its plan behind this latest purchase.

K Raheja Corp bought Kandivali East’s plot for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>466 crore
K Raheja Corp bought Kandivali East’s plot for 466 crore

Ashok Nagar is situated between Kandivali railway station and Western Express Highway, making it a strategic location for a developer. In the last 20 years, this micro market of Mumbai has witnessed multiple real estate projects, especially in the redevelopment space and the Mumbai Metro line 7 shaping up to improve connectivity.

In the last couple of years, K Raheja Corp has been acquiring land parcels and properties at various locations of Mumbai, indicating its plan to continue to have a foothold in the Mumbai real estate market. For example, in August 2024, the company purchased The Bayside Mall as well as Popular Press in Tardeo, near Haji Ali Junction. The former’s land area is 1,216.29 sqm while the latter’s land is 1,070.24 sqm.

In June 2023, the company purchased 3.72 acres along Lal Bahadur Shastri Road in Mulund West for 130 crore to build a premium residential project. The same month, it had also signed a joint development agreement with Cinevista Limited to develop Kanjurmarg’s studio space 3.91 acre big for 78.35 crore. In 2022, K Raheja Corp purchased noted film maker BR House, BR Chopra’s Juhu residence for 182.75 crore.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On