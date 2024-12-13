Kalyan builder booked for unauthorised construction

THANE: The police have registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) against builder Salman Anis Dolare for allegedly erecting an unauthorised construction on reserved land. Kalyan,india-December 12 2024 : Pic: Builder Faces MRTPA Charges in ‘Yusuf Heights’ Illegal Construction Scam Fourth FIR Lodged Against Builder and Partners in 10 Months. Photo By ---- Pramod Tambe

The Bazar Peth police station in Kalyan registered the case under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act. This is the second such case after the MahaRERA scam, in which the KDMC had issued notices to 65 developers who allegedly fabricated documents to get their projects registered under Maharashtra’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority. The KDMC recently launched a demolition drive targeting 58 illegal buildings in compliance with a Bombay high court directive.

The KDMC has initiated legal action against Dolare for allegedly constructing a 10-storey building on reserved land without the required permissions from the town planning authority. The building, named Yusuf Heights, is located near the Maulvi Compound on Bandar Road in Kalyan West. According to the KDMC, it was constructed in 2015 on land reserved for a playground and housing for the homeless.

Umesh Babu Yamgar, the KDMC’s town planning officer, said the civic body had issued a notice to Dolare in May, asking him to provide documents proving the legality of the construction. Despite being summoned for a hearing, Dolare failed to produce any documents, he said. Subsequently, the building was declared unauthorised under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act.

According to the police, Dolare owned land adjacent to the reserved plot and had permission to construct a four-storey building on it. However, he illegally constructed a 10-storey building and also encroached on the reserved plot, the police said.

Despite receiving multiple notices, the builder neither halted the construction nor removed the unauthorised structure, said a police officer. Instead, he completed the construction, allegedly violating zoning regulations and encroaching on the reserved land. A report submitted by KDMC officials and site inspections confirmed the building’s illegality, the police officer added.

In his complaint to the police, Yamgar said that the builder ignored the notices and orders to dismantle the structure at his own expense. “He has encroached on reserved land and constructed additional floors without approval,” Yamgar said in his police complaint.

Yogesh Godse, additional commissioner of KDMC, said, “We will conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter and take strict action against the officers responsible for this negligence.”

This is the fourth FIR lodged against Dolare and his partners in the past 10 months, with previous charges including fraud, illegal construction, and threatening individuals. Dolare and his partners have been absconding since February, and attempts to secure anticipatory bail have been denied.

“Thousands of residents are now affected due to the demolition of such illegal buildings,” said RTI activist and architect Sandeep Patil, who exposed the MahaRERA scam. “These buildings were falsely portrayed as legal by the builders, while KDMC officials allegedly turned a blind eye to these illegal activities. What is the fault of people who invested their hard-earned money in purchasing homes in these buildings?”