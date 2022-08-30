Kamal R Khan, also known as KRK, taken to hospital over chest pain complaints hours after arrest

Actor and controversial film critic Kamal Rashid Khan was brought to Shatabdi Hospital in the Kandivali area of ​​Mumbai on Tuesday evening after he complained of having chest pain.

Khan, also known as KRK was arrested by the Malad Police in Mumbai late Monday night over one of his controversial tweets that he posted in 2020. He was apprehended at the Mumbai airport after he arrived from Dubai. A court then remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

His lawyer said Khan was arrested for tweets against Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and a film producer over the film "Laxmi Bomb".

A look-out circular too had been issued against him, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women asked the Maharashtra Police to book the film critic for making derogatory remarks against women.

"@NCWIndia has come across a few posts of Kamal R Khan making derogatory remarks about women on social media. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGPMaharashtra to book him under relevant provisions for his comments on women. Action taken must be apprised to the Commission," the national women's panel wrote in a tweet.

