Kamal R Khan, also known as KRK, taken to hospital over chest pain complaints hours after arrest
Khan, also known as KRK was arrested by the Malad Police in Mumbai earlier in the day over one of his controversial tweets that he posted in 2020.
Actor and controversial film critic Kamal Rashid Khan was brought to Shatabdi Hospital in the Kandivali area of Mumbai on Tuesday evening after he complained of having chest pain.
Khan, also known as KRK was arrested by the Malad Police in Mumbai late Monday night over one of his controversial tweets that he posted in 2020. He was apprehended at the Mumbai airport after he arrived from Dubai. A court then remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.
His lawyer said Khan was arrested for tweets against Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and a film producer over the film "Laxmi Bomb".
A look-out circular too had been issued against him, a police officer said.
Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women asked the Maharashtra Police to book the film critic for making derogatory remarks against women.
"@NCWIndia has come across a few posts of Kamal R Khan making derogatory remarks about women on social media. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGPMaharashtra to book him under relevant provisions for his comments on women. Action taken must be apprised to the Commission," the national women's panel wrote in a tweet.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
