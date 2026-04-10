Mumbai: Appearing before the Maharashtra legislative council’s privileges committee for the third time, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Thursday refused to apologise for his parody song performed during a show last year that allegedly indirectly referred to deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde as a “traitor”.

Kamra appears before panel, refuses to apologise for satire on Shinde

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During the hearing at Vidhan Bhavan, the privileges committee asked Kamra 24 questions regarding the allegedly derogatory remarks, including whether he regretted his actions and wants to apologise. The comedian was firm that he would not apologise, according to committee members who attended the hearing.

The panel then asked Kamra to submit his stand on apologising in writing, after which a final decision will be taken on the breach of privilege notice filed against him.

The proceedings were initiated by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar after a video of Kamra’s stand-up show in Mumbai was published online in March 2025. During the show, Kamra sang a parody of a Bollywood song referencing Shinde’s 2022 rebellion that led to a split in the Shiv Sena. He allegedly referred to Shinde as a “traitor” in the song.

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{{^usCountry}} After the video became viral and kicked up a huge political row, Darekar moved a breach of privilege motion claiming that Kamra’s remarks lowered the dignity of the House. The BJP MLC also included Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare in the breach of privilege motion because she had supported Kamra and shared the clip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the video became viral and kicked up a huge political row, Darekar moved a breach of privilege motion claiming that Kamra’s remarks lowered the dignity of the House. The BJP MLC also included Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare in the breach of privilege motion because she had supported Kamra and shared the clip. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The hearing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The hearing {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kamra appeared for Thursday’s hearing in person at Vidhan Bhavan and was questioned in the presence of Darekar. Just like the previous hearing last month, the comedian was wearing a t-shirt with a message in Hindi: “Bura nahi hoon, bas aapko achcha nahi lagta (I am not bad; it’s just that you don’t like me).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kamra appeared for Thursday’s hearing in person at Vidhan Bhavan and was questioned in the presence of Darekar. Just like the previous hearing last month, the comedian was wearing a t-shirt with a message in Hindi: “Bura nahi hoon, bas aapko achcha nahi lagta (I am not bad; it’s just that you don’t like me).” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} BJP legislator Prasad Lad, who heads the privileges committee, said, “We posed 24 questions to him, and he answered all of them very politely. We also asked whether he wants to apologise for his action, to which he asserted that he was firm on his stand.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP legislator Prasad Lad, who heads the privileges committee, said, “We posed 24 questions to him, and he answered all of them very politely. We also asked whether he wants to apologise for his action, to which he asserted that he was firm on his stand.” {{/usCountry}}

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Some of the other questions Kamra was asked included whether he admits to singing that particular parody song, whether he recognises that it led to a breach of privilege, and whether he knows about the privilege committee and its rights.

In his written reply to the committee late last year, Kamra said that the satirical performance was part of his profession and was well protected under the doctrine of freedom of speech and expression. “He has also stated that if the followers of Shinde were irked because of his parody, there are lakhs of people who liked it,” said a committee member, requesting anonymity.

Kamra has been asked to submit his stand on apologising in writing. “Once his written submission is given, we will decide whether he needs to be summoned again. If he apologises, there is no question of further hearing. But if not, we will take a call on steps to be taken further,” said Lad.

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The BJP leader also informed that Andhare was absent from the hearing as she has been hospitalised and requested another date for the hearing. She will be summoned in the next two weeks. “Our endeavour would be to submit the report in the monsoon session of the legislature,” said Lad, adding that no action would be taken out of hatred or angst.

The committee member quoted earlier said the panel wants to ensure there are no loose ends, as they fear Kamra will move the court against the ruling on the breach of privilege.

Kamra had appeared twice before the committee earlier this year, first for recording his statement on the written reply he submitted, and then for the hearing last month. However, his statement could not be recorded during the hearing as Darekar was absent.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Surendra P Gangan ...Read More Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others. Read Less

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