MUMBAI: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, a co-producer of Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency, informed the Bombay high court (HC) on Friday that they have “worked out” the changes and cuts suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). During the hearing, the producers requested two weeks to make the required edits in line with CBFC’s recommendations before resubmitting it for certification. Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ likely to get CBFC certificate in two weeks

“We have worked it out,” said senior advocate Sharan Jagtiani, who represented the co-producers, referring to the changes and cuts suggested by the CBFC to the Kangana-starrer movie before it could be certified for public viewership. Jagtiani filed before the court the consent terms entered between Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and other co-producers Manikarnika Films, and the Board.

Dr Abhinav Chandrachud, representing the CBFC, said that the certificate would be granted in the next two weeks after the changes are reverified.

A bench comprising justice BP Colabawalla and justice Firdosh Pooniwala which was hearing the matter where the movie’s producers had maintained that CBFC was withholding the movie’s certificate after issuing it. The petition has now been disposed of in the terms of consent filed before the court without going into the merits of the matter.

The movie, which was set for release on September 6, ran into trouble after the release of its trailer against which certain Sikh organisations wrote to the CBFC. It was also alleged that certification was withheld for political reasons and due to the upcoming elections in Haryana, however, this argument was not taken up by the court.

Contrarily the CBFC had that a certificate was never issued as the chairman of the board never signed one, stating that the email relied upon by Ranaut and Zee, was an auto-generated mail. The court had ordered the CBFC to consider the representations before it against the movie and release the certificate for the movie.

The movie was then referred to a reviewing committee by the CBFC which had suggested certain cuts that were to be made before the movie could be released for public viewing. At the last hearing, the Jagtani had confirmed the receipt of certain changes that were suggested by the reviewing committee.