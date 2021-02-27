IND USA
The release said the LBT recovered was for the period from April to September 2015, and added the action was carried out by a team led by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Pallavi Bhagat under the guidance of civic chief Vijay Suryavanshi.
KDMC recovers local body tax of 2.62 crore from Indian Oil Corporation

As per a release of the KDMC, the oil PSU had not paid LBT for fuel pumps in 27 villages that were incorporated into KDMC limits in 2015.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:23 PM IST

The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday said it had recovered Local Body Tax (LBT) of 2.62 crore from Indian Oil Corporation after seizing its bank account.

As per a release of the KDMC, the oil PSU had not paid LBT for fuel pumps in 27 villages that were incorporated into KDMC limits in 2015.

The release said the LBT recovered was for the period from April to September 2015, and added the action was carried out by a team led by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Pallavi Bhagat under the guidance of civic chief Vijay Suryavanshi.

LBT is a tax imposed by civic bodies on the entry of goods into its area for consumption, use or sale.

