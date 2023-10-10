KDMC to deploy clean-up marshals in Kalyan, Dombivli soon

Kalyan HT Image

Nearly two years after clean-up marshals went off the roads due to complaints of misbehaviour, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation has decided to deploy them again on the streets of Kalyan and Dombivli.

The KDMC recently finalised new agencies for deploying clean up marshals to take action against the use of banned single use plastic and dumping of debris and garbage in public places. The civic body will deploy a minimum of 60 marshals in Kalyan city, and 65 in Dombivli, KDMC officials said.

Arun Patil, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, KDMC said, “We have hired two new agencies and will soon deploy lean up marshals across the twin suburbs. Initially, we launched awareness regarding cleanliness and now we are deploying marshals back to ensure a clean city. “

KDMC civic officials said the use of single use plastic faces a minimum penalty of ₹5000, while dumping of garbage attracts a penalty of ₹200 for the first offence, and ₹300 for a second offence. Dumping of large amount of garbage in a public place would attract a penalty of ₹3000, and the penalty would increase three-fold for a second offence. If anyone is found burning garbage in a public place, they can face a penalty of ₹9000, officials said.

Vasant Deglookar, Chief Sanitary Department, KDMC said, “The contract was finalised between KDMC and two contractors a few days ago and 81 percent of the fines collection goes to KDMC, while 19 percent goes to contractor.”

“The agencies will have to get police verification of all marshals done for the two-year contract. We have made provisions of blacklist or termination for any default by the companies,” said a senior civic official.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON