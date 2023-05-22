Kejriwal to meet Pawar, Thackeray this week to seek support against Centre’s ordinance

Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in the city this week to seek support against the Centre’s ordinance on the transfer of bureaucrats in the national capital. New Delhi, May 21 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, at the CM's residence, in New Delhi on Sunday. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Kumar Jha and others are also seen. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Kejriwal will meet Thackeray on May 24 and Pawar on May 25, according to AAP sources.

The upcoming visit is planned after the Centre on Friday brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the ‘transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters’.

The ordinance designates the Lieutenant Governor (LG) as the administrator of Delhi who will have the final say on the postings and transfer of all bureaucrats serving the Delhi government.

Mumbai AAP chief Preeti Sharma Menon said, “Our party believes that the ordinance by the Centre limiting the powers of the Delhi government is against the Constitution and will do great damage to the democracy. Kejriwal is talking to all opposition leaders to stand united to defeat this ordinance in Rajya Sabha. If we execute the defeat, it will be a precursor to the 2024 parliamentary elections.”

On Sunday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar held a meeting with Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi and extended his support against the ordinance.

Addressing a press conference after meeting Kumar, Kejriwal said, “For a government to run efficiently, it is very important the officers come under the control of the elected government as the court also noted. On Friday, the SC closed at 4pm, and they (Bharatiya Janata Party) brought the ordinance at 10pm on the same day”.

“It seems like a disgusting joke against the democracy, people of the country as well as the 2 crore people of Delhi,” he added.

Kejriwal alleged that as soon as the judgement was passed, the Centre had decided to bring an ordinance to circumvent the ruling.

“They were purposefully waiting for the court’s holiday to start for bringing the ordinance. If they just wanted to bring the ordinance they could have brought it before as well. But they wanted the court to close, as they know that the ordinance is undemocratic, illegal and against the Constitution,” said Kejriwal.

Before his Mumbai visit, the AAP chief would also meet West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata to discuss the matter.

Kejriwal is also expected to meet the AAP workers in Mumbai and discuss the reconstitution of the state unit of the party and also plan a strategy for the upcoming civic elections.

This would be Kejriwal’s second visit to the city in the last three months. On February 24, he met Thackeray at his residence Matoshree along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Gaurav Chaddha.