Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law booked for filming woman without consent

PUNE: Pranjal Khewalkar, son-in-law of senior NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse, was on Friday booked in a fresh case for allegedly photographing and filming a woman in a compromising position without her consent.

The first information report was registered at Pune’s cyber police station under section 66E of the Information Technology Act and section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertain to violation of privacy and digital exploitation.

On July 27, Khewalkar was arrested along with six others when the Pune police busted an alleged rave party in the Kharadi area and seized cocaine, marijuana, liquor bottles and 10 mobile phones. He is currently in judicial custody.

According to crime branch officials, the former minister’s son-in-law was in a relationship with the woman whom he allegedly filmed and photographed without her consent.

“The incident took place recently and the complainant claims it was done under duress,” said a senior crime branch official, requesting not to be identified.

Following the registration of the case on Friday, the state women’s commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar reiterated claims made last week about Khewalkar’s alleged involvement in a human trafficking racket.

The new development could potentially expose “one of the biggest sex scandals,” she said on Friday, citing the recovery of a large cache of objectionable photographs and videos from his mobile phone and laptop.

Last week, while addressing a press conference, Chakankar had alleged based on a report from the police that Khewalkar lured migrant women to Pune on the pretext of offering them jobs, then exploited them. The police had seized multiple mobile phones, including from his Hadapsar residence, containing nude photographs and videos hidden in secure folders, she had said.

According to Chakankar, a man identified as ‘Aarush’ played a key role in trapping the women and housemaids and sweepers were among the main targets. Some of the women were drugged and filmed and the recordings were later used for blackmailing them. Khewalkar too was seen in some of the videos recovered from the seized devices, which Chakankar said pointed to his connections with an organised human trafficking network with links in multiple locations, including Lonavala, Jalgaon, Mumbai and Goa.

Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed they had submitted a detailed report on the alleged trafficking network to the women’s commission.

Responding to Chakankar’s allegations, former minister Eknath Khadse said on Friday, “She is speaking as though she herself is the investigating officer. Chakankar belongs to a political party – it is the police, not her, who should be giving out such information.”