Kharghar residents demand closure of nullah as mosquito menace worsens

For more than four years now, the mosquito menace at the housing societies around the nullah near Sectors 20 and 21, Kharghar, has been increasing. The residents have been demanding with the local authorities to take some action.

With the increase in the mosquito breeding spots in the area, the residents are in constant fear of contracting dengue or malaria.

Local corporator, Netra Kiran Patil, has now approached CIDCO demanding a closure of the nullah following appeals from the residents of the area.

“Every year, annually, CIDCO cleans the nullah during the monsoon. Instead of spending money for cleaning, we suggested building a ‘pay and park’ over the nullah like how it has been done by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) at Sector 17, Vashi. The closure of nullah would bring an end to the problems of the people as well,” Patil said.

Dnyaneshwar Pinglay (59), a retired employee of NMMC and a resident of Jalvayu Vihar in Kharghar, said, “The nullah is surrounded by a lot of trees and grass. The grass cutting was done recently but the main issue is mosquito breeding. The problem is more, especially during the monsoon when the breeding of mosquitoes and other insects in the vicinity increases due to the nullah water.”

Meanwhile, Avinash Khedkar (40), a local resident, pointed out that besides the mosquito, the stench is also unbearable. “The water is there in the nullah throughout the year while it’s more during the monsoon. The stagnant water also emits stench. Also, many people just keep dumping their garbage in the nullah, worsening the stench,” Khedkar said.

“We clean the nullah annually and this year’s cleaning has been done. I have received the request letter to consider covering the nullah and making it a ‘pay and park’ area. It has been forwarded ahead,” a CIDCO officer from Kharghar said.