Kirit Somaiya: Why was no action taken against Pravin Kalme?
Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday questioned inaction against Pravin Kalme against whom an FIR has been filed by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) for allegedly stealing government documents from the office.
The BJP leader alleged that Kalme, who runs an NGO named ‘Earth’, was an associate of state housing minister Jitendra Awhad.
Somaiya said, “Some days ago, I spoke about Pravin Kalme, who worked with Jitendra Awhad. Kalme was Awhad’s Sachin Waze. Today, Pravin Kalme is absconding. Why has the Uddhav Thackeray government not taken action against him? Has he fled the country, and who assisted him to flee? Why was he not declared absconding?”
Speaking to a regional news channel, Kalme said that in June 2020, he had highlighted that there was a scam in the SRA buildings which led to revenue losses. “The minister (Awhad) had given orders to CEO SRA for joint inspection of the files. Kirit Somaiya and the developer of the building were connected. The inspection was cancelled later; we challenged it in the Bombay high court. The building was built on a recreation ground (RG) plot and the title of the plot was not clear. Somaiya has levelled a serious allegation against me to save the building,” he told the news channel.
Kalme said that he was in the Middle East, but he was not absconding and was travelling due to his work. “It is hilarious that the person, who was underground a few days ago, is asking that I should be declared absconding,” he said and added that he would return to India after his NGO work is completed.
-
BJP, MNS play politics over ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ chants
Mumbai: Politics over the 'Hanuman Chalisa' chants heated up in Maharashtra on Friday, as Bharatiya Janata Party and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leaders promised to recite the prayer over loudspeakers outside temples across the state on Saturday to celebrate the birth of Hindu god, Hanuman, even as some made communally-coloured comments about the use of loudspeakers outside mosques to recite the Azaan, a call to prayer in the Islam faith.
-
Ludhiana realtor hangs self due to health issues
A 63-year-old realtor ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his office on Barewal road on Thursday. The police found a suicide note in which the realtor, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, cited health problems as the reason of ending his life. His son was the first to witness the lifeless body of his father when he reached office.
-
Death of patient in Ludhiana hospital: IMA alleges private doctor being made a scapegoat
A day after the city police booked a doctor for negligence following the death of a 37- year- old patient at Manas Hospital near Saggu Chowk, a delegation of the Indian Medical Association Punjab and Ludhiana chapter met deputy commissioner of police Simratpal Singh Dhindsa (DCP-Crime) and police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma on Friday. The Ludhiana Psychiatrist Welfare Society has also strongly condemned the incident that took place at the Manas hospital.
-
Delhi panel to look at revising auto, cab fares as fuel prices rocket
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday announced that it will form a committee to consider revision of auto and taxi fare in the wake of rising fuel prices even as auto and taxi drivers have called for a strike on Monday. The price of CNG saw a hike of ₹2.5 per kg in Delhi and adjoining cities on Thursday. The last fare of autos was revised in 2019, and before that in 2013.
-
Ludhiana | 15 days after awareness drive, traffic police to crack whip on violators
After conducting an awareness drive for the past 15 days, the traffic police will launch a crackdown against traffic rule violators from April 16 onwards. According to deputy commissioner of police (DCP, traffic) Saumya Mishra, the traffic police will issue challans to the violators. DCP Saumya said apart from seminars, meetings were also held with the members of auto rickshaw unions, transporters and even commuters were informed about the major offences that cause mishaps.
