Kolhapur by-election sees 60% voter turnout; Congress hopes to retain seat
Mumbai: The by-election to the Kolhapur (North) assembly segment, where the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is locked in a prestige battle with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saw a voter turnout of around 60.09 percent. In 2019, the polling percentage stood at 60.87 percent.
A senior official from the office of the state’s chief electoral officer said that the tentative voting percentage was around 60.09 percent, with the final figures expected to arrive on Wednesday morning. The results will be declared on Saturday.
An official from the Kolhapur district collectorate said that no untoward incident was reported during the polling. The constituency has 357 voting booths.
Jayashri Jadhav of the Congress is being challenged by Satyajit (Nana) Kadam of the BJP from the seat. The constituency is a traditional Sena stronghold but was won by Chandrakant Jadhav of the Congress in 2019. Jadhav, a local entrepreneur, defeated two-term Shiv Sena legislator Rajesh Kshirsagar.
The by-election has been necessitated due to Jadhav’s death in December from Covid-19 related complications. Congress has fielded Jadhav’s wife, while Kadam is the nephew of local strongman Mahadeorao Mahadik.
In addition to Jadhav and Kadam, there are 13 other candidates in the fray.
This by-election is being seen as a mandate on the popularity of the MVA after the BJP’s success in four of the five states where assembly elections were held. So far, two by-elections have been held since the MVA came to power in November 2019.
In May 2021, BJP’s Samadhan Autade snatched the Pandharpur-Mangalwedha seat after the death of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Bharat Bhalke, while in November, Jitesh Antapurkar of the Congress held on to Deglur-Biloli that was won by his late father, Raosaheb.
While minister of state for home and Kolhapur’s guardian minister Satej (Bunty) Patil has held the fort for the MVA in this election, Mahadik and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil have led the charge for the BJP.
The outcome may be determined by the counter-currents within the two fronts—while some BJP workers are said to be upset at the ’dynastic rule’ of the Mahadiks, Shiv Sena workers are reportedly uneasy due to the seat being conceded to Congress.
To tap into this discontent among saffron voters, the BJP had tried to polarize the election on the issue of Hindutva. However, on Tuesday, Patil had to face sloganeering by irate Shiv Sainiks in Mangalwar Peth and beat a retreat.
Kshirsagar said that Jayashri Jadhav would sweep the elections with a margin of over 25,000. “The Shiv Sena solidly stands by the MVA nominee,” he added.
“The turnout has crossed 60 percent despite this being a by-election… this will work in favour of the BJP,” claimed the party’s district unit chief Mahesh Jadhav.
The constituency, which comprises the old areas of Kolhapur city like Rajarampuri, Shahupuri, Laxmipuri and Bawda, has around one lakh each Maratha and other backward classes (OBC) voters, 35,000 Brahmins, 20,000 Gujaratis, Marwaris and Jains, 18,000 Dalits, and 15,000 Muslims.
-
Nadda, Thakur review progress of AIIMS construction work in Bilaspur
BJP's national president JP Nadda and Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the progress of various development works at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bilaspur on Tuesday. Nadda said working with complete devotion in service of humanity is the tradition followed by the doctors of AIIMS. Therefore, no compromise can be made with the quality of the institution and potentiality of doctors, he added.
-
Gurugram reports over 100 new Covid cases in a single day after a month
The district on Tuesday recorded 129 fresh Covid cases--crossing 100 cases in a single day after over a month--said health officials. The positivity rate in Gurugram is now 8.5%, according to data from the health department. The district had last reported over 100 cases on March 4 with 115 cases recorded on the day. By the end of March, cases had reduced to as low as 30-35 in a single day.
-
Delay in salaries: PRTC contractual employees stage protest in Ludhiana
Lambasting the state government over the delay in payment of salaries, the members of PRTC contractual employees union staged a protest against the state government at the bus stand here on Tuesday. District vice-president of the union, Gurpreet Braich, said around 3,600 contractual employees have not received the salary for the last month till now.
-
Over 900 labour quarters on Ludhiana MC’s radar, a month to improve sewer system, pay taxes
Citing dumping of waste in sewer lines as one of the main reason of its choking, the zonal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur has directed the owners of over 900 labour quarters to improve their internal sewer system and stop dumping plastic waste and garbage in the sewer lines within a month. Poonampreet Kaur also conducted a meeting with a group of labour quarter owners on Monday.
-
Ludhiana | Zone-A councillors raise issue of pending works, bad roads
Eyeing the upcoming municipal elections scheduled to be held next year, different political parties' councillors of areas falling under Zone A of municipal corporation raised hue and cry over couple of issues, at the zonal-level meeting held with zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon and senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra at MC Zone A office on Tuesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics