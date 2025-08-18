MUMBAI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai on Sunday inaugurated the Bombay High Court’s new circuit bench in Kolhapur district, calling it a step towards “cost-effective and time-bound justice” for litigants from south Maharashtra and the adjoining regions of Goa and Karnataka. Kolhapur circuit bench inaugurated, CJI hints at permanent division bench

The new bench will be functional from today (August 18), with jurisdiction over six districts—Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. It will consist of a division bench comprising justices MS Karnik and Sharmila Deshmukh, and two single benches of justices SG Dige and SG Chapalgaonkar. The division bench will hear matters, including public interest litigations, civil writs, appeals and criminal cases, while the single benches will separately handle criminal and civil matters.

CJI Gavai said he had long supported the demand for a bench in Kolhapur, first voicing his backing at a legal education camp in Sindhudurg. “Before my eyes are the thousands of people from our borders with Karnataka and Goa who are litigants before the Bombay High Court. This step is for cost-effective and time-bound justice,” he said.

The CJI also linked the move to the ideals of Dr B R Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj. “Dr Ambedkar had received a scholarship from Shahuji Maharaj for his studies in England and ₹3,000 to establish Mooknayak. Shahuji always stood by the Dalits, promoted education, and supported their businesses. I have been deeply influenced by his fight against caste oppression,” Justice Gavai said.

Reiterating that the Kolhapur bench should eventually be elevated to a permanent division bench, CJI Gavai urged Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe to send a proposal soon. “I still have more than three months left as CJI, and that is not a small period. Justice Aradhe can send the proposal and I will be in a position to approve it,” he said.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was present along with deputy CM Eknath Shinde, recalled that Justice Gavai had earlier described Kolhapur’s demand for a bench as justified. “If there is any right for the HC bench of Kolhapur, Justice Gavai has mentioned it,” said Fadnavis.

Justice Gavai also acknowledged other demands, including for a hostel for young lawyers from the six districts who will now practice in Kolhapur. He praised the Public Works Department for swiftly constructing a court building “true to Maratha architecture” to house the new bench.

On the oft-repeated demand for a bench in Pune, however, the CJI was cautious. “The demand is due to Pune’s growing advocates wanting more work. We must think about litigants also and not only advocates,” he said, adding that a similar scepticism had once surrounded the Aurangabad bench, which has since proven itself.

The Bombay High Court currently has benches at Nagpur, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) and Goa, apart from its principal seat in Mumbai. The Kolhapur circuit bench will be its fifth.