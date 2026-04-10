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Land acquisition for bullet train project: Warehouse owner fudged papers to get excess compensation

The accused businessman, Harish Bhanushali, colluded with local revenue officials and misrepresented his two-storey warehouse in Poman Industrial Estate in Vasai East as a three-storey structure, obtaining ₹3.5 crore as compensation, police said

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 06:50 am IST
By Megha Sood
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MUMBAI: The Naigaon police have registered a first information report (FIR) against a warehouse owner for allegedly using forged documents to claim higher compensation from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd when his property was acquired for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project in 2019.

Land acquisition for bullet train project: Warehouse owner fudged papers to get excess compensation

The accused businessman, Harish Bhanushali, colluded with local revenue officials and misrepresented his two-storey warehouse in Poman Industrial Estate in Vasai East as a three-storey structure, obtaining 3.5 crore as compensation, police officers familiar with the matter said. Unidentified officials from the public works department (PWD) and the revenue department have also been booked for allegedly abetting the fraud, the officers added.

According to the police, the alleged fraud came to light following a financial dispute between Bhanushali and his business partner, 70-year-old Padmashi Gajra, and the latter lodged a formal complaint with the police.

In his complaint, Gajra said that he and Bhanushali together owned a warehouse named Royal Industrial Hub in Poman Industrial Estate, which fell on the proposed route for the bullet train project. In 2019, acting in collusion with local revenue officials, Bhanushali falsely misrepresented the property as a three-storey building, and submitted forged property tax receipts and other documents to substantiate the claim, based on which he received 3.56 crore as compensation from the government, Gajra alleged.

 
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