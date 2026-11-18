Mumbai: The Bombay High Court recently ruled that the family court at Latur holds territorial jurisdiction to decide on a divorce petition under the Hindu Marriage Act (HMA), even though the couple had acquired Canadian citizenship after marriage and the wife continues to reside in Canada. Latur court has jurisdiction to decide divorce plea of couple who acquired Canadian citizenship: HC

Citing another High Court judgement, the Aurangabad bench of the High Court observed that a Hindu marriage can be dissolved only under HMA, and foreign courts have no jurisdiction to entertain such proceedings. “Thus, considering this position, even if the respondent-wife has filed divorce petition in the court in Canada, the said court cannot be said to have jurisdiction to entertain such proceedings,” the division bench of justices Sandipkumar More and Vaishali Patil-Jadhav said in the order dated November 3.

The decision is significant as determining the territorial jurisdiction of courts would impact divorce proceedings under the HMA between warring partners living in different countries. The judges clarified that the family court in Latur had “definitely erred” in holding that it lacked the territorial jurisdiction to hear the husband’s petition seeking divorce under the HMA.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the 41-year-old man against his 42-year-old wife, who lives in Calgary in Canada. They met via social media in 2007, when the man lived in Chicago, USA and the woman in Toronto, Canada. They got married in Borivali in December 2008, whereas their marriage was registered under the HMA in Latur, the man’s native place. After marriage, the couple moved to the United States and later Canada, where they obtained citizenship in 2013 while continuing to hold Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI). In 2015, they had a son. The couple jointly owned two properties in Canada and one in Bengaluru.

In 2019, the couple visited Latur for the man’s sister’s wedding. They fell out bitterly while in Latur, following which the woman returned to Canada while the husband stayed back. According to his petition, he even went back to Canada urging his wife to reconcile but she filed a petition seeking divorce in Canada.

The husband claimed that at the time of filing his divorce petition in 2022, he lived in Latur while his wife lived in Canada, a place which is outside the territories to which the HMA applies. Challenging the Latur family court’s March 15, 2023 decision in which it held that it lacked territorial jurisdiction, he argued that the court had territorial jurisdiction under section 19 (iv) of the HMA.

The court noted that section 19 of the HMA states where a divorce petition can be filed while clause (iv) under it states that the petition can be filed “where the petitioner is residing at the time of the presentation of the petition, in a case where the respondent is, at that time, residing outside the territories to which this Act extends”.

The wife’s lawyer argued that she was never domiciled in India and the proceedings before the court in Canada preceded the husband’s divorce petition in Latur in 2022. The husband had also participated in the court proceedings in Canada and subjected himself to that court’s orders, the lawyer said.

The court said that the parties before them were both Hindus but the question before them was whether the HMA applied to them since they no longer lived in territories covered under the Act. Relying on a 2017 Supreme Court decision, the judges said that even if one of the parties was still domiciled in India, the HMA would apply to them.

“Mere residence outside India or acquisition of foreign citizenship does not take such Hindu outside the purview of the Act,” the judges held.

The court said that the Canadian court proceedings were under Canadian law but the couple was married under the HMA. It said that any decree of divorce, if passed, by a Canadian court, would not be binding on the parties since Canada was not a reciprocating territory under the Civil Procedure Code.