Leakage in twin tunnels, BMC mulls over removing slums for safety purposes
Mumbai: After detecting leakage in the twin tunnels of the Eastern Freeway near Chembur, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to move all shanties above the tunnels for safety reasons.
BMC will undertake extensive waterproofing of the tunnels across the city soon to ensure the safety of the citizens.
Satish Thosar, chief engineer of BMC’s bridges department informed, “We noticed that there is considerable leakage from the tunnels onto the road below, and this can be a hazard for vehicles. As an immediate measure, we will take up work in the tunnel to check the leakage. As a permanent solution, all shanties overhead will be moved.”
BMC is currently carrying out a survey of the shanties called Gautam Nagar slum, including its toilet blocks and the drainage system.
A list of legal and illegal shanties will then be compiled, and the inhabitants will be moved. While the survey is being conducted by the M/East-ward, with jurisdiction over the area, the work for the tunnels is being undertaken by the bridges department of the civic body.
After the shanties are removed, the area across a width of 100 metres will be restored as a natural area, civic officials said.
Mahendra Ubale, assistant commissioner of the M/East ward said, “Due to the toilets, and the drainage system from the slum, there is leakage in the tunnels. The bridges department informed us of the leakage. An agency is being appointed to survey an area of 100 metres width: the twin tunnel is 40 metres in width, and we are accounting for a 30 metres wide area on either side of this twin tunnel.”
As part of the survey, BMC will check the papers of residents of all the shanties within these 100 metres, to check which are eligible for rehabilitation by the civic body. Ubale said, “The number of hutments will be counted. Those that are legal will be eligible. However, this is all being done by the bridges department.”
A blueprint of landscaping and greening of the natural area will be prepared once the survey of the slums is complete.
Ludhiana | GADVASU cadets to participate in National Equestrian Championship
The cadets of 1 PB R&V Sqn NCC, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), will participate in the National Equestrian Championship and Delhi Horse Show for the first time in 25 years. The cadets will compete against the best horse riders of the country in the championship. The team comprises Vikas Garg, Gurarshbir Singh Bal, Yuvraj Singh, Makhan Verma, Manish Kumar and Puneet kaur.
Ludhiana | PAU observes World Health Day
The department of food and nutrition, Punjab Agricultural University, and the Ludhiana Chapter of Nutrition Society of India and Indian Dietetic Association observed World Health Day on Thursday by organising a talk on 'Anemia and Food Factors' . The resource person for the talk was nutritionist Kanta K Sharma, who is a founder head, department of food and nutrition, and former dean, College of Home Science, PAU.
Maha rushes to arrange temporary power supply amid shortage, Cabinet meeting soon
Mumbai: Amid a shortage of about 1,000 MW of electricity during peak hours, the MVA government is taking measures to tide over the crisis. Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday approved the setting up of a solar power park of up to 2,500 MW capacity. Additionally, the Cabinet is also likely to hold a special sitting on Friday to approve power purchase agreements to meet the rising electricity demand.
Man shot at while resisting robbery bid at jewellery shop in Ghaziabad
A 37-year-old man was critically injured after two armed robbers shot at him when he tried to resist their robbery attempt at his father's jewellery shop at a busy market area at Rakesh Marg in Nehru Nagar on Thursday afternoon. Known by the name 'the shop', Bhagwat Swaroop Banwari Lal Jewellers is run by 55-year-old Arvind Kumar Verma and his son Vikas Verma.
Pune railway division recovers ₹10.94 crore as fines from passengers travelling without tickets
PUNE The Pune railway division has recovered ₹10.94 crore in fines from 217,633 passengers travelling without ticket from April 2021 to March 2022. A total of 1,414 passengers were caught for travelling with luggage without registering it and a fine of ₹ 2.13 lakh was collected from them. As per the information given by Pune railway division, the ticket checker teams, present at the platform as well as on the running trains conduct passenger checks.
