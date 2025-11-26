Search
Wed, Nov 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Legal notice to college where Muslim students were forced to apologise for namaz

ByJyoti Punwani
Published on: Nov 26, 2025 06:28 am IST

The notice by high court advocate Faiyaz Shaikh demands an inquiry into the identity of those who forced the apology and how outsiders entered the college.

MUMBAI: A legal notice was sent on Tuesday to Ideal College, Kalyan, where three Muslim pharmacy students were forced by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal to apologise for offering namaz inside an empty classroom. The notice by high court advocate Faiyaz Shaikh demands an inquiry into the identity of those who forced the apology and how outsiders entered the college.

Legal notice to college where Muslim students were forced to apologise for namaz
Legal notice to college where Muslim students were forced to apologise for namaz

On November 22, after the video of the three offering namaz went viral, Bajrang Dal and VHP members entered the campus and forced the students to apologise. This second video shows the students in front of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji, holding their ears and promising never to indulge in any religious practice in public. The outsiders then raise slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”.

The management told the outsiders that no religious activity was permitted inside the college, but added that the students meant no harm and they had apologised to the management as well. The Bajrang Dal and VHP members reportedly told the management to take action against the students. The police also reached the college, but no complaint has been received by them.

Pointing out that disciplinary action can only be taken by college authorities, the legal notice demands an assurance that students will not be subjected to such humiliation again. It also asks for a written assurance that security measures will be implemented to prevent such incidents and demands that all CCTV footage be preserved for any inquiry. It also asks for the issuance of a circular guaranteeing religious neutrality on campus. Failure to comply with these demands, says the notice, will result in the signatories moving court.

The signatories include Adv Ateeque Ahmed Khan of AIMIM, Adv Nafees Khan, and the Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum.

Faiyaz Shaikh said that by circulating a video of VHP/Bajrang Dal members shouting Jai Shri Ram and forcing Muslim students to apologise, a message was being sent to the entire community. “This has created unease among Muslims,” he said. “If the students violated college policy, the management could have taken action without it becoming a public issue involving political and religious groups.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Legal notice to college where Muslim students were forced to apologise for namaz
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A legal notice has been issued to Ideal College, Kalyan, following an incident where three Muslim pharmacy students were coerced by VHP and Bajrang Dal members to apologize for offering namaz in a classroom. The notice demands an inquiry into the identity of the perpetrators and calls for security measures to prevent future incidents. Background details reveal the students were forced to apologize publicly, raising concerns about religious freedom on campus.