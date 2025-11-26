MUMBAI: A legal notice was sent on Tuesday to Ideal College, Kalyan, where three Muslim pharmacy students were forced by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal to apologise for offering namaz inside an empty classroom. The notice by high court advocate Faiyaz Shaikh demands an inquiry into the identity of those who forced the apology and how outsiders entered the college. Legal notice to college where Muslim students were forced to apologise for namaz

On November 22, after the video of the three offering namaz went viral, Bajrang Dal and VHP members entered the campus and forced the students to apologise. This second video shows the students in front of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji, holding their ears and promising never to indulge in any religious practice in public. The outsiders then raise slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”.

The management told the outsiders that no religious activity was permitted inside the college, but added that the students meant no harm and they had apologised to the management as well. The Bajrang Dal and VHP members reportedly told the management to take action against the students. The police also reached the college, but no complaint has been received by them.

Pointing out that disciplinary action can only be taken by college authorities, the legal notice demands an assurance that students will not be subjected to such humiliation again. It also asks for a written assurance that security measures will be implemented to prevent such incidents and demands that all CCTV footage be preserved for any inquiry. It also asks for the issuance of a circular guaranteeing religious neutrality on campus. Failure to comply with these demands, says the notice, will result in the signatories moving court.

The signatories include Adv Ateeque Ahmed Khan of AIMIM, Adv Nafees Khan, and the Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum.

Faiyaz Shaikh said that by circulating a video of VHP/Bajrang Dal members shouting Jai Shri Ram and forcing Muslim students to apologise, a message was being sent to the entire community. “This has created unease among Muslims,” he said. “If the students violated college policy, the management could have taken action without it becoming a public issue involving political and religious groups.”