mumbai news

Leopard attacks woman in Mumbai's Aarey Colony. Here's how she defends herself | watch video

The woman, identified as Nirmaladevi Rambadan Singh, was later provided medical assistance, the official further told PTI. She suffered attack marks on her face, chest and back.
Posted by hindustantimes.com | Written by Shubhangi Gupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:02 PM IST
An elderly woman barely managed to survive a sudden and unexpected attack by a leopard in Mumbai's Aarey Colony area on Wednesday evening. The woman was later rushed to a hospital as she received minor injuries. This was the third incident of leopard attack in the area--which borders the Sanjay Gandhi National Park--within a week, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

The incident was recorded in a CCTV camera. As seen in the video, the 60-year-old woman was sitting on an elevated platform, outside her shanty when the leopard made a sudden attack from behind. However, the woman managed to shoo the animal away with her walking stick.

Later, other members of her family rushed to her rescue upon hearing her cry for help.

Before this, in a similar incident, a four-year-old boy had to be rescued by the locals when a leopard tried to drag him away from near his house.

In a previous incident, a three-year-old boy had been attacked by a leopard.

