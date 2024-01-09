Letter levelling rape charges against senior officers is fake: Police

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police on Monday issued a statement saying the letter levelling rape and harassment charges against three senior officers of the motor transport department, purportedly written by eight women constables/drivers, was fake. HT Image

“We have obtained detailed information and enquired with the so-called applicants (women police constables). It is clear that they did not write the letter and their names and signatures were used by someone mischievously,” said the statement. “Said information (allegations) is completely false and it appears that some anti-social elements have deliberately done the act,” it noted.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

On Sunday, the letter addressed to chief minister Eknath Shinde, a deputy chief minister and top officers of Mumbai police became public. Written under the name of eight female constables who were recently transferred to various police stations as drivers, it alleged they were raped and harassed repeatedly by their immediate superiors since last November when they were posted at the motor transport department.

Officials said that after enquiring, they learnt that no such incidents, as alleged in the letter, had occurred.

Meanwhile, taking note of media reports regarding the letter, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women on Monday wrote to Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, asking him to submit a report on the matter after conducting a detailed enquiry. “The commission has written to the police under section 12 (power of commission to utilise the services of certain officers and investigations agencies for conducting investigation) of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women Act, 1993,” said a police officer.

.