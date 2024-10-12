Mumbai: As monsoon prepares to withdraw from the city, light thunder showers will possibly continue in the city on Saturday and a few days beyond. “This is the usual pattern of rains as the departure of the season nears,” said Sunil Kamble, head of IMD department, “although a green alert has been sounded as showers will only be light.” Light thundershower possibility as monsoon withdrawal still away

“Mumbai will continue to see rain for two to three more days,” he said, as monsoon has extended itself this year. “When Mumbai receives no showers for three to four days, that is when we consider the monsoon as departed.”

Thanks to a bountiful spell on Thursday night, the 24-hour stretch from 8am on Thursday to Friday recorded 43mm of rainfall in Colaba, and 27mm in Santacruz. As per the BMC’s figures, the city recorded an average of 39.16mm, eastern suburbs recorded 19.99mm and western suburbs did 26.77mm in the same duration.

The maximum temperatures in the city were in line with the normal, touching 33.8 degrees Celsius in Santacruz and 32.6 degrees Celsius in Colaba, while the minimum hovered a degree below normal due to rains. Santacruz recorded 23.8 degrees Celsius, and Colaba 23.5 degrees Celsius.