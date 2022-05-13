'Lions move on…': Owaisi responds to Sena fury over Aurangzeb tomb visit
The Shiv Sena on Friday launched an all out attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's visit to the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district. The ruling party questioned the move and warned the AIMIM leader against ‘creating problems in the society’, PTI reported.
The younger brother of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had visited the tomb of the Mughal emperor before addressing a rally in Aurangabad.
“It is not surprising that Owaisi went to Aurangzeb's tomb. The thinking of Nizam, Razakars and the earlier Islamic dynasties is the same. As per that ideology, Owaisi visited the tomb. But those Muslims who think about the welfare of the nation, should stay away from AIMIM and Owaisi,” Sena MLC Ambadas Danve said.
Akbaruddin Owaisi made a veiled attack at the Shiv Sena during his address in Aurangabad. "Let the dogs bark... lions move on by ignoring them...don't fall into their trap... whatever they say, just smile and keep doing your work," news agency ANI quoted him.
“There are many tombs and they have a history. Anyone who comes to Khuldabad visits tomb of Aurangzeb. There is no need to draw a different meaning out of this,” AIMIM MP Imtiyaz Jaleel said.
Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena slammed Akbaruddin Owaisi's visit to the tomb. “The Maharashtra government should take action against Owaisi for visiting the tomb of Aurangzeb. If no action is taken, then the MNS will take the matter into its own hands,” MNS leader Gajanan Kale said.
Four of wedding party killed in road accident in Shimla
Four people, including three women, were killed when their vehicle fell into a 100-metre gorge near Puna in Rampur sub division of Shimla district on Thursday evening, police said. The driver, Ashok Kumar, and another passenger, Kuldeep, sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment. A case was registered under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC. “Primarily, negligent and rash driving caused the accident,” said Shimla superintendent of police Monika Bhutungru.
Patna high court asks DGP to produce Sahara chief Subrata Roy on May 16
The Patna high court on Friday directed the director general of police Bihar to produce Sahara chief Subrata Roy physically before the court at 10.30am on May 16 and asked the Uttar Pradesh DGP and the Delhi police commissioner to cooperate in the matter. The court said it was never its intention to coerce the petitioner to appear. The number of people taken for a ride by Sahara is huge.
CM Bommai to choose the next Chief Secretary from list of 9 IAS officers
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet presented him with a list of nine senior level IAS officers on Thursday after the cabinet meeting to appoint the next chief secretary, given the incumbent P Ravi Kumar's retirement at the end of the month. A report published in a leading daily said that the government is easing rules and regulations for the victims of caste-based atrocities on grounds of compassion.
Residents allege discrimination in south-east Delhi demolition drive
The Kanchan Kunj area where four illegal buildings were partially or fully demolished by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation is part of the Madanpur Khadar area, one of the 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, local residents said on Thursday even as the civic officials said the area has come up illegally on Yamuna floodplains. “Why bulldozers are not demolishing houses in other unauthorised colonies,” he added.
Maha: Firecracker-like object found at Pune railway station
A suspicious object that looked like a firecracker was found on the premises of Pune railway station on Friday, the Government Railway Police said. The Pune police's Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad reached the spot and took away the object for examination, an official said. According to an official from the BDDS, three firecracker tubes were tied together with some wire attached to them.
