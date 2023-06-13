MUMBAI: The mortal remains of 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya, who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Manoj Sane, 56, on June 4, were handed over to her sisters on Monday who performed her last rites in the evening at Mira Road. Mira Road murder: Sisters collect mortal remains of Saraswati Vaidya; perform last rites

After completing the paperwork at the Naya Nagar police station, the three sisters were sent to JJ Hospital along with a police constable to collect Vaidya’s chopped body parts which the police found at the crime scene on June 7.

“The sisters thereafter performed the last rites of Vaidya in the evening,” said a police officer.

The police on Sunday concluded the search operation for Vaidya’s body parts after they failed to find any in the drain behind Geeta Akashdeep Building, Geeta Nagar, Phase 7, Mira Road, where the couple stayed. Sane, who was arrested on June 7, told the police that he had dumped a few parts of the victim’s body in the drain.

The police have collected 13 pieces of evidence from the couple’s flat on the seventh floor. The evidence includes two buckets, a tub, two bowls, a pressure cooker, medicines, the couple’s phones, an electric saw used to hack her body, knives, clothes and Sane’s black backpack, which he used to dispose of the body parts.

“Upon checking Sane’s phone we have found a photo of Vaidya’s body taken immediately after he had killed her and was planning to dispose of it,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, Sane, who is in police custody, said that he married Vaidya in Tungareshwar temple in Vasai a few years ago.

“We have found photos of the couple in the temple premises,” added an investigating officer.

On June 7, the Naya Nagar police responded to a call by the residents of the Geeta Akashdeep Building about a stench emitting from flat number 704. Upon breaking the door, the police saw an electric saw on the bed and the body parts of Vaidya chopped into pieces and stacked inside buckets, tubs and bowls. A bunch of her hair was lying on the kitchen floor and some body parts boiled in a pressure cooker. The police arrested Sane the same night for murdering Vaidya.

