Local Shiv Sena leaders arrested for assaulting auto rickshaw drivers during bandh

Thane Nagar police on Tuesday arrested five local Shiv Sena leaders, accused of threatening and assaulting auto rickshaw drivers during Monday’s statewide shutdown, called by the coalition partners in Maharashtra government to protest against October 3 killing of farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

The arrested accused include former corporators Pawan Kadam, who is also the husband of Thane Municipal Corporation’s deputy mayor, and Girish Raje apart from local Sena leaders Kiran Nakti, Prakash Payre and Mahendra Madhavi.

The case was registered after a video of the accused, threatening and assaulting rickshaw drivers while asking them to get off the roads, went viral.

Thane Nagar police senior police inspector R Somavanshi said that sections 146,188, 323 and 503 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been invoked in the FIR.

A total of 177 protesters across the Thane commissionerate were detained on Monday for protesting and vandalising transport vehicles and properties.

Several auto rickshaws were forced go off the road on Monday by Shiv Sena party workers that were seen enforcing the bandh.