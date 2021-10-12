Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Local Shiv Sena leaders arrested for assaulting auto rickshaw drivers during bandh
mumbai news

Local Shiv Sena leaders arrested for assaulting auto rickshaw drivers during bandh

The case was registered after a video of the accused, threatening and assaulting rickshaw drivers while asking them to get off the roads, went viral
Shivsena and NCP supporters during 'Maharashtra Bandh' called by the Maha Vikas Aghadi against violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, in Thane on Monday. (Anil Shinde)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 06:07 PM IST
By Anamika Gharat

Thane Nagar police on Tuesday arrested five local Shiv Sena leaders, accused of threatening and assaulting auto rickshaw drivers during Monday’s statewide shutdown, called by the coalition partners in Maharashtra government to protest against October 3 killing of farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

The arrested accused include former corporators Pawan Kadam, who is also the husband of Thane Municipal Corporation’s deputy mayor, and Girish Raje apart from local Sena leaders Kiran Nakti, Prakash Payre and Mahendra Madhavi.

The case was registered after a video of the accused, threatening and assaulting rickshaw drivers while asking them to get off the roads, went viral.

Also Read: Hundreds detained in Thane district for vandalising property; protestors attempt to immolate in Kalyan

Thane Nagar police senior police inspector R Somavanshi said that sections 146,188, 323 and 503 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been invoked in the FIR.

A total of 177 protesters across the Thane commissionerate were detained on Monday for protesting and vandalising transport vehicles and properties.

Several auto rickshaws were forced go off the road on Monday by Shiv Sena party workers that were seen enforcing the bandh.

