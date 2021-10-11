Hundreds detained in Thane district for vandalising property; protestors attempt to immolate in Kalyan

Hundreds of protestors across Thane district were detained for vandalising property during the Statewide bandh on Monday. A few protestors were detained in Thane for vandalising auto rickshaws.

In Kalyan, NCP leaders threatened to immolate themselves when the police tried to arrest them. However, the police managed to control the situation. Protestors damaged the image of the PM in Murbad and were later held by police.

On Monday morning, auto rickshaws were seen plying in the city. This enraged a few Shiv Sena party workers. Sena protestors, who were accompanied by the husband of the deputy mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), demanded that they stop plying and also assaulted the drivers. The Naupada police in Thane immediately detained some protestors from the street for creating nuisance.

According to police officials, a similar incident happened in Kalyan, where protestors shouted at rickshaw drivers to stop their services immediately. Nationalist Congress Party leader of Kalyan, Sandip Desai, was protesting near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Kalyan. He was threatening rickshaw drivers when police intervened. Desai also threatened to immolate himself if they arrested him. However, police controlled the situation immediately.

A senior police official said, “Enough police bandobast was made. Every situation and nuisance was handled by the officials efficiently and no untoward incident was reported. The protestors were detained and were released later.”

In other parts of the district like Bhiwandi Rural, Murbad and Shahpur, rallies were conducted. More than 100 were detained and were the released at the end of the day.