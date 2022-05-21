Locals stock up on edible oil after tanker turns turtle
Mumbai With inflation pushing up the prices of essential commodities, including something as staple as edible oil, residents of Tawa and nearby villages off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway (NH) were in for a treat when a tanker with 12,000 litres of unfiltered groundnut edible oil turned turtle on Saturday morning.
A tanker was moving from a Surat oil mill to Mumbai for further filtration when the driver, Vishwas Hanumant Galande (30), lost control of the vehicle. The tanker went off the three-laned road and turned turtle, said an official of the Kasa police station. Galande sustained injuries and is admitted in the Kasa Primary Health Centre (PHC).
Due to the mishap, locals rushed to the spot with cans and other utensils to stock up on edible oil. The Kasa police had a difficult time controlling the mob as the weekend traffic was held up for an hour, said the official.
On Thursday, a liquid ammonia-filled tanker met with an accident near Mendhwan in Dahanu on the Ahmedabad lane and the NDRF, Andheri team rushed to the spot to plug the leak, which held up traffic on both Mumbai and Ahmedabad lanes for eight hours.
In May 1991, around 110 tribals were charred to death and their hutments destroyed when a tanker carrying turpentine oil turned turtle at Mendhwan village on the highway. Local tribals mistook it for kerosene and started to fill in jerry cans and took it to their huts when a man lit a match to smoke a bidi and caught fire.
-
Man killed in suspected tiger attack in Dudhwa buffer zone
A 30-year man identified as Mahesh of Dumeda village under the Tikunia police limits was killed in a suspected tiger attack near Manjhara forests in Belrayan range of Dudhwa buffer zone on Saturday. Belrayan range officer Vimlesh Kumar, Tikunia police officials and revenue department officials rushed to the spot and inspected the scene. The area where the incident took place is known for the movement of wild animals, including tigers, wild tuskers and leopards.
-
53% applications for Covid compensation rejected in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits
With over 53% of the applications filed for compensation by the kin of Covid deceased rejected due to technical reasons, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has appointed two officials to guide people in filing the application, resolve their issues and get the amount credited to their accounts. The KDMC has received 4,409 online applications for compensation. Out of these 1,687 have been approved, 2,370 rejected and 352 pending or sent back.
-
Man arrested for killing roommate in Mahape village after fight over household chores
The Turbhe MIDC police have arrested a 27-year-old man for stabbing his 20-year-old roommate after a fight over cleaning the room. The accused, identified as Manoj Pulvanath Medak, stabbed his friend, Debajit Dhandhiram Charoh, on the neck and killed him on Friday night. The accused and the victim were from Assam and stayed in a rented room in Mahape village. The duo worked as lab boys at a company in Mahape.
-
Bengaluru: 7 get life sentence for 21-year-old Bangladeshi woman's gang-rape
A Bengaluru court on Friday found 11 people guilty of gang-raping a 22-year-old Bangladeshi woman in the city on May 27 last year. The accused included three women and were all given punishments ranging from nine months to life term imprisonment. The incident had occurred in Ramamurthynagar and made rounds on social media after videos of torture and rape were shared widely. All the accused are reportedly illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.
-
1 arrested for killing buffaloes in Bhiwandi
The Nizampura police in Bhiwandi arrested a 32-year-old man on Friday for allegedly killing seven buffaloes and injuring 15 others by slitting their throats and cutting the veins on their legs in Bandar Mohalla area of Khadipar in Bhiwandi. The accused has been identified as a resident of Bhiwandi, Fazeel Husain Rafique Ahmad Qureshi. The incident occurred at Gaize Khan Tabela in Khadipar, Bhiwandi, on Sunday last. The employee alerted the owner, Arham Momin.
