MUMBAI: The clash between the Lodha brothers is unlikely to die down any time soon, with the elder brother Abhishek Lodha-promoted Macrotech Developers alleging that his younger sibling’s realty company, House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), forged an identity document and signature of Macrotech’s independent director Ashwani Kumar to register four companies with the name ‘Lodha’ in them. The brothers have been engaged in a battle over this trademark. Lodha vs Lodha: Macrotech accuses HoABL of fraud and forgery in trademark dispute

According to Macrotech Developers, which has alleged “a major scam” by HoABL, the issue began in 2022 when Varpan Land Developers Pvt Ltd, an arm of HoABL, passed a resolution in its board meeting on July 12, 2022 to change its name to Lodha Landbuild Infrastructure Pvt Ltd or Lodha Bhoomi Nirman Pvt Ltd.

Macrotech alleged that HoABL obtained a resolution of Macrotech Developers on July 24, 2022, allowing HoABL to form four new companies, namely, Lodha Landbuild Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Lodha Bhoomi Nirman Pvt Ltd, Lodha Land Design Infra Pvt Ltd and Lodha Pictorials Landinfra Pvt Ltd. In other words, the word ‘Lodha’, which is the focal point of the entire dispute, was permitted to be used and was registered with the Registrar of Companies.

The resolution was signed by Kumar, and the seal of Macrotech Developers was put on the papers. Kumar’s PAN card and signatures were allegedly forged, but the photograph on the PAN card was of another individual.

The company was supposedly formed to deal with HoABL’s projects in Goa. On April 27, 2023, Lodha Landbuild Infrastructure Pvt Ltd was renamed HoABHL Landbuild Pvt Ltd as per the document accessed by Hindustan Times.

In a filing with the bourses, Macrotech Developers disclosed, “Certain HoABL entities have used purported Board Resolution(s) of the Company containing a no objection for use of the Company’s trademarks... No Board meeting of the Company has been held on the date which is stated in these Board Resolutions and the Company’s Board has never considered or approved such Board Resolutions in any of its meetings whatsoever.”

On April 2, 2025, an urgent Board of Directors meeting of Macrotech Developers was held. “The Board has constituted a Special Committee of Directors to look into this and take appropriate legal action,” the filing on NSE read. Abhishek Lodha will not be part of this committee.

In its statement to the media, Lodha Group said, “It is a clear-cut case of forgery, fraud and impersonation with intent to cheat and deceive. The concerned entities and individuals have created a completely fake resolution of Macrotech Developers Ltd, including a false letterhead, false company stamp, false board meeting date, and content which we have never approved, with a false sign of our Independent Director, which is nowhere close to his actual signature. This was supported by the identity fraud of Shri Ashwani Kumar, former Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of Dena Bank, whose PAN card was tampered with—the photo and signature changed—in order to enable this resolution to be accepted by the Government of India (Registrar of Companies). We are shocked at the extent of the conspiracy and how the systems of the government were misused.”

HoABL spokesperson’s response to the charges was, “We are internally looking into the matter and shall revert with our detailed response. Suffice it to state that the HoABL does not admit any of the allegations of fraud and forgery sought to be attributed to us.”

Hindustan Times’s attempt to get Kumar’s version of the controversy remained unanswered till the time this newspaper went to print.

This January, Macrotech Developers had filed a lawsuit of ₹5,000 crore against Abhinandan’s firm HoABL for using ‘Lodha’ in the firm’s name or trademark violations. The Bombay high court, on January 31, directed the brothers to mediate their dispute, with a deadline of March 31. This time frame has been extended by a few days and likely to be contested in the courtrooms.