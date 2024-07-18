Lord Vithoba: A steadfast guardian, brother, friend and confidant

PUNE In the quietude of Pune, Dr Irawati Karve, a luminary in anthropology and the first Indian woman to rise to global acclaim in her field, welcomed a group of international students to her home. It was during a Wari (pilgrimage) winding its way through the city, that her abode became a hub of spiritual curiosity. “Who is Vithoba?” a curious student asked, eyes wide with wonder. Dr Karve, with a twinkle in her eyes and without a moment’s pause, replied, “Ohh, Vithoba, Vithoba is my boyfriend!” Pilgrims participate in the 'Dindi' procession on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi at Vitthal Mandir, Wadala, on Wednesday. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Her whimsical response, though seemingly offhand, carried a profound truth. Lord Vithoba, more than a saint, has been the steadfast guardian, brother, friend and confidant to his devotees for over 750 years. Each follower envisions Vithoba in their own unique way, finding solace and joy in this deeply personal connection.

As the Wari, the grand pilgrimage procession, unfurls along the sacred route to Pandharpur, the air thrums with anticipation. On the hallowed day of Ashadhi Ekadashi, every Warkari looks forward to the moment they will set foot in Pandharpur, with hearts brimming with devotion. These pilgrims, having left behind the familiar comforts of their homes and fields, are now wholly absorbed in their spiritual journey. Remarkably, their devotion does not necessitate an up-close view of Vithoba’s idol. During Ashadhi, even a fleeting glimpse of the temple’s pinnacle is enough to ignite their hearts with divine fulfilment. For in truth, Vithoba dwells within them; the distant sight of the spire signifies a profound meeting with their beloved deity.

The bond between Lord Vithoba and his followers is unparalleled, an unbreakable tie woven through centuries of unwavering faith and love. Vithoba stands unique among Maharashtrian deities, effortlessly envisioned in human form. From shepherds to cowherds, from gardeners to potters, Vithoba’s essence is reflected in every form.

The revered 20th-century Maharashtrian scholar Durga Bhagwat recounted a poignant memory that highlights this connection. During a visit to the Vithoba temple in Pandharpur, Bhagwat, upon leaving the temple village, encountered a shepherd. She vividly described the moment: “A dark, elderly shepherd with a turban on his head approached me. His skin was lustrous black, like polished stone. His legs were like massive pillars, his arms powerful, his chest large and broad, and his neck short, yet he exuded vitality. Seeing him, it seemed as if Vithoba himself had stepped out of the temple.”

This encounter captures the profound way in which Vithoba’s divine presence is seen in the everyday people of Maharashtra, bringing the deity to life in the most unexpected moments.

To witness a deity in human form is a rare and profound experience. Vithoba, with his unassuming and simple appearance, might not fit the conventional standards of beauty. Yet, for ages, the Marathi people have cherished Vithoba as their beloved deity. Remarkably, he is not the clan deity of any specific caste or tribe in Maharashtra, but the bond between Vithoba and the people remains unbroken. Even in the 21st century, the number of pilgrims journeying to Pandharpur to seek Vithoba’s darshan continues to grow. This influx includes not only traditional devotees but also a tech-savvy younger generation, drawn by a different curiosity. The allure of Vithoba is deeply emotional, a mystery that may never be fully understood. For Marathi people, devotion to Vithoba flows as naturally as blood through their veins.

Whose Vithoba?

Scholars remain intrigued by the enigma of the Vithoba idol in Pandharpur. Its origin eludes clear explanation. The idol bears no definitive influence from any single sect. In his right hand, Vithoba holds a lotus bud, and in his left, a conch rests at his waist. Numerous saints and devotees have reported seeing a Shivalinga on the crown of Vithoba’s head. The late historian G H Khare, an expert in iconography, argued that the Vithoba idol is distinct from Shaiva and Vaishnava influences. In his book ‘Shri Vitthal Aani Pandharpur,’ he asserts, “Attempts are unknowingly made to present this idol as Krishna, a form of Lord Vishnu, but I do not agree with this.”

The question of Vithoba’s true identity persists: Is he a Shaiva or Vaishnava deity? Some suggest that Vithoba was originally a Buddhist or Jain figure. These theories are based on the idol’s posture and other attributes. Some argue that the present Vithoba idol in Pandharpur was once a Buddha statue, pointing to references by 13th-century saint-poetess Janabai and 16th-century saint-poet Eknath, who both referred to Vithoba as an incarnation of Buddha.

Consequently, some ancient calendars depict Vithoba as the Ninth Avatar of Lord Vishnu, labeled as ‘Buddha.’ R C Dhere’s work ‘Vitthal: Ek Mahasamanvay’ references these claims. Dr B R Ambedkar also believed that Vithoba was originally Buddha. In the mid-1950s, during a discussion at the Bharat Itihas Sanshodhak Mandal in Pune, Dr Ambedkar remarked, “There is a debate among the people of Pune’s History Research Board about who Vitthal of Pandhari was. But my question to them is, who is the Panduranga of Pandhari? Was he abducted or drowned? There was a Buddhist shrine at Pandharpur, and I can prove it.” Dr Ambedkar planned to write a thesis on Panduranga of Pandharpur but could not complete it. Recently, a pilgrimage from Jaystambha at Koregaon-Bhima to Vithoba temple in Pandharpur was organized to support this assertion. Notably, before Dr Ambedkar, scholars like J Stevenson and Prof E W Hopkins also suggested that Pandharpur’s Panduranga was originally Buddha.

In the last century, certain Jain scholars also claimed a connection between Vithoba and their traditions. According to them, the Vithoba idol in Pandharpur originally represented the Jain Tirthankara Neminath. Given the acknowledged link between Neminath and Krishna in Jain lore, some scholars speculate that the Vithoba idol, worshipped in Pandharpur as Krishna, is actually Jain Neminath.

The true essence of Vithoba, or Panduranga, remains shrouded in mystery – but has been embraced by various sects. Indeed, no other deity has evoked such profound sentiment in the popular imagination as Vithoba. For seven to eight centuries, the quest to uncover Vithoba’s original form has persisted. The saints of Maharashtra’s Bhagwat or Warkari tradition have celebrated and depicted Vithoba’s “regal and delicate” figure, an image that continues to resonate in Maharashtra today. The name ‘Vitthal’ encapsulates Maharashtra’s social, cultural and religious heritage. Thus, the equation “Maharashtra is Vithoba, and Vithoba is Maharashtra” holds true, reflecting the profound bond between the deity and the land.

(The writer is a senior journalist and folklorist)