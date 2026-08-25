3 Tamils tortured before killing, says autopsy; Udhayanidhi seeks Vijay govt’s action

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday sought Speaker JCD Prabhakar’s intervention on the killings of three Tamils in Hanur Taluk of Chamarajanagar in Karnataka. Udhayanidhi also wanted to know if the CM Vijay-led state government wrote to Karnataka seeking an explanation. (PTI photo)

The development comes after the autopsy report revealed that the victims were tortured before being shot at close range.

“In Karnataka three Tamils Anthony Samy, John Rose Peter and Kumar who lived in Hanur Taluk (of Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka) were shot dead on August 15. We have already brought this to the attention of the House. Today, the autopsy report of those Tamils has been released”, Udhayanidhi said.

“The report clearly reveals that all three of them were tortured, made to stand at very close range, and shot dead. It states that there were severe injuries all over their bodies and their ribs were broken.” Udhayanidhi said.

Udhayanidhi also wanted to know if the chief minister C Joseph Vijay-led state government wrote to counterpart Karnataka seeking an explanation.

“I wish to know what action this government has taken against this incident. At the very best, has a letter been written to the Karnataka government seeking an explanation?”

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“Last week, when the Karnataka chief minister (DK Shivakumar) was in Chennai to take part in the 31st Southern Regional Council meeting, did the Tamil Nadu government express its condemnation in person?”, he asked.

“I have already mentioned that the Tamil Nadu government should press for a high-level judicial inquiry. Has pressure been exerted on the state chief minister regarding this?” he said.

In reply, assembly speaker Prabhakar said, “The law minister and forest minister provided a detailed answer that day (August 18). Now you have stated that what emerged in the autopsy inquiry has no connection to the report previously released by Karnataka”.

Udhayanidhi continued to push for financial assistance to the families of the deceased.

“I bring to your attention that the Tamil Nadu government must take full effort to secure justice for the deaths of the three Tamils and stand by them; the government must provide the necessary financial and legal assistance to their families”

On August 18, members cutting across party lines demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the firing incident in Karnataka for which Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar rejected the demand and said his state was within its right to ‘protect the sanctity’ of its territory.

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay condemned the alleged brutal killings and sought a fair investigation by a high-level committee.

Tamil Nadu minister for forests RV Ranjith Kumar had said steps were taken to provide ₹10 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Anthony Sami, John Rose Peter, and Kumar were shot dead by Karnataka Forest Department officials in the early hours of August 15, in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area.